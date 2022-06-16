Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Moment to remember for ages': Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has received the first of 72 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Seattle, Washington. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala funded airline is the India's latest low cost air carrier created to accommodate the rising air travel demand in the nation and will start with local routes first. According to the airline, they will provide the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle jet, as well as high dispatch dependability and an improved customer experience. At the Dubai Airshow, the airline made one of the largest orders for the contentious 737 Max 8 aircraft.

    Akasa Air made a total order of 72 aircrafts, which comprises an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the other 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years. The first of the 72 planes has already been delivered to the airline at Boeing's manufacturing site in Seattle, and it will shortly travel to India.

    Post the arrival of the aircraft, Akasa Air will file for essential certification with the India's aviation regulatory authority DGCA. Akasa Air has already received No Objection Certificate to operate airline in India earlier. The airline code for Akasa Air is 'QP,' and the livery is a unique blend of Sunset Orange and Purple.

    In a statement, the airline said, "With a strong commitment to democratise the skies, the airlines' total purchase of 72 aircraft comprises an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years."

    "This is a major milestone in Akasa Air's journey, taking us one step closer to getting our Air Operator's Permit (AOP) and ultimately to our commercial debut," said Vinay Dube, Akasa Air's Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer.

    Akasa Air, which plans to begin commercial flying operations in July, has previously said that its airline code will be "QP." Every airline in the world has a unique identification code. IndiGo's code is "6E," Go First's is "G8," and Air India's is "AI."

