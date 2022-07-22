Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air's first commercial flight on August 7; bookings open

    Bookings for Akasa Air flights will be available through the Mobile App, Mobile Web & Desktop website www.akasaair.com, as well as travel agencies and many OTAs around the nation. Customers should keep an eye out for price promotions as the airline expands into new markets around the country.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Akasa Air, India's newest airline, launched ticket sales for its first commercial flights today, with an initial network that includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. Akasa Air will begin operations on August 7, 2022, with 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in the first phase of its network growth. Following that, from August 13, the airline would add 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. All flights are now available for purchase.

    Flight operations will be undertaken on two Boeing 737 Max aircraft, according to the airline. Boeing has already sent one jet, and the second is due to arrive later this month.

    "We will begin operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

    Also Read | 'Moment to remember for ages': Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft

    

    Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer of Akasa Air, described the experience that customers travelling with Akasa Air may anticipate, saying, "We aim to be a caring airline with an emphasis on being trustworthy, warm, efficient, and reliable." We will offer category-first product options and a pleasant travel experience that is tech-forward, inclusive, and ecologically progressive - all in the Akasa style."

    After receiving a green light from the DGCA in August, Akasa Air signed an agreement with Boeing on November 26 last year to acquire 72 Max aircraft.

    Also Read | Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

    On June 21, Akasa Air, with the airline code QP, acquired its first 737 MAX. According to the corporation, by the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline would have inducted 18 aircraft, followed by 12-14 aircraft per 12 months, completing its order of 72 delivered over five years.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
