    Explained: How a multinational company in Hong Kong lost over $25 million to deepfake conference call

    The elaborate scheme unfolded with chilling precision, orchestrated through meticulously crafted deepfake technology, which manipulated employees at the company's Hong Kong branch.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Deepfake technology, once confined to the realms of speculative fiction, has emerged as a potent weapon in the arsenal of cybercriminals, posing a significant threat to individuals and organizations alike. Recent revelations by the South China Morning Post have exposed the harrowing ordeal of a multinational corporation ensnared in a sophisticated deepfake scam, resulting in staggering losses amounting to HK$200 million (US$25.6 million).

    The elaborate scheme unfolded with chilling precision, orchestrated through meticulously crafted deepfake technology, which manipulated employees at the company's Hong Kong branch. Perpetrators leveraged publicly available video and audio footage to fabricate convincing replicas of individuals, including senior company officials, within a multi-person video conference setting. The seamless manipulation of deepfake technology rendered all participants, save the targeted victim, as falsified representations, showcasing the alarming potential of this rapidly evolving threat landscape.

    Acting senior superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching characterized the case as unprecedented in Hong Kong, underscoring the substantial financial loss and the sophistication of the scam. Unlike previous instances involving one-on-one video calls, this scam unfolded within a multi-person video conference, with each participant meticulously crafted to deceive the targeted employee.

    The scam began innocuously when a finance department employee received what appeared to be an authentic message from the company's UK-based CFO, initiating what seemed to be a confidential transaction. Despite initial doubts, the employee succumbed to persuasion after participating in a group video conference where the faux CFO and other familiar faces reinforced the illusion of authenticity.

    Over the course of a week-long ordeal, the employee unwittingly complied with instructions given during the video conference, resulting in 15 transfers totaling HK$200 million to five Hong Kong bank accounts. It was only upon contacting the company's headquarters that the employee unraveled the elaborate deception, underscoring the chilling effectiveness of the scam.

    Further investigations revealed the meticulous replication of meeting participants using deepfake technology, with perpetrators mimicking voices and gestures to dupe the victim. The scam extended beyond the initial conference, with perpetrators maintaining contact through various digital channels, amplifying the scope of the fraud and heightening its complexity.

    In response to the escalating threat posed by such scams, authorities announced plans to expand their alert system to cover Faster Payment System (FPS) transfers, enhancing protections for users against fraudulent transactions. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of financial losses associated with increasingly sophisticated scam operations, emphasizing the imperative of robust cybersecurity measures in safeguarding against emerging threats.

    Senior Inspector Tyler Chan Chi-wing advised individuals to exercise caution, recommending techniques to authenticate communications and promptly report any dubious requests for money. The collective efforts of law enforcement agencies and proactive measures are crucial in combating the evolving landscape of cybercrime and preserving the integrity of financial transactions in an increasingly digitized world.

