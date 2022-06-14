Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time since takeover deal

The announcement, originally reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that a shareholder vote on the sale will take place in early August. Musk will attend the company's all-hands conference this week, according to a Twitter representative.

Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc employees at a company-wide meeting this week for the first time since launching his $44 billion proposal in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff. The meeting is slated for Thursday, and Musk will accept direct questions from Twitter staff, according to the source.

Since Musk's takeover effort, several Twitter workers have voiced fear that the billionaire's unpredictable conduct may destabilise and financially harm the social media platform. Back in April, Agrawal was observed calming employee rage at a company-wide meeting when employees sought answers about how managers intended to handle a mass departure sparked by Musk.

Last week, Musk told Twitter that if it did not supply him with data on spam and bogus accounts, he would back out of his plan to buy the firm. Since the purchase was announced, CEO Parag Agrawal has also made changes at the top of Twitter's product structure and announced a number of cost-cutting initiatives. Musk has recently questioned if Twitter's user base is as large as the business says, implying that Twitter has a major problem with spam bots. It has also seemed that Musk is attempting to renegotiate his contract, but Twitter management have assured staff that they want to enforce the agreement.

Earlier, in a significant developemnt, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that his acquisition of Twitter Inc will not proceed until the company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, publicly demonstrates that it has less than 5% spam accounts.

Musk stated on Twitter, "While Twitter says 20% of its accounts are bogus or spam, the actual figure might be *much* higher. My offer was predicated on the accuracy of Twitter's SEC filings. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO openly declined to provide proof of 5%. This transaction cannot proceed unless he does."

