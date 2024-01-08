Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk's reported drug use raises concerns among Tesla, SpaceX executives and board members

    Unidentified sources familiar with Elon Musk and the companies disclosed to the Wall Street Journal that he has utilized substances such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, frequently at private gatherings.

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Concerns have arisen among executives and board members overseeing Elon Musk's businesses due to his reported drug use, according to the Wall Street Journal. Unidentified sources familiar with Musk and the companies disclosed that he has utilized substances such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, frequently at private gatherings. The Journal, citing unnamed witnesses and individuals with insight into the matter, reported ongoing drug use, with a specific mention of Musk using ketamine. Musk previously stated in August that he has a prescription for ketamine, which he uses as an antidepressant.

    Following Elon Musk's puff on a marijuana-laced blunt during Joe Rogan's podcast in September 2018, the Pentagon initiated a review of the federal security clearance associated with his position as the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. This company is authorized for launching military spy satellites, and Bloomberg News initially reported on the Pentagon's scrutiny in March 2019.

    “After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at Nasa’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing,” Musk, 52, posted Sunday on X, the social media company he owns. “Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”

    Also read: India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket: Report

    Elon Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, informed the Journal that Musk undergoes regular and random drug tests at SpaceX, consistently passing each test. Spiro also pointed out the presence of "false facts" in the article without specifying them. It's noteworthy that SpaceX is currently the exclusive US company authorized for transporting NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

    Additionally, the Pentagon has increased its procurement of launches from SpaceX in recent years. In June, the Pentagon also entered into a contract with SpaceX's satellite communications venture, Starlink, to provide support to Ukraine's military.

    According to the Journal, Linda Johnson Rice, who joined Tesla's board of directors in 2017, chose not to seek reelection two years later due to her dissatisfaction with Musk's conduct and apprehensions about his drug use.

    Elon Musk manages a portfolio of six companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), as well as The Boring Co, Neuralink, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI. With a net worth of $219.4 billion, Musk currently holds the top position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

