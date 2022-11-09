Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's net worth falls below $200 billion after he sells $3.95 billion Tesla shares

    As Tesla shares fluctuated on Tuesday, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, saw his net worth fall below $200 billion. Investors sold down Tesla Inc. shares because of concern that Musk, who took control last month, is too focused with Twitter.

    Elon Musk net worth falls below USD 200 billion after he sells USD 3 95 billion Tesla shares gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The fact that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the new owner of Twitter, appears to be so preoccupied with his most recent acquisition has Tesla investors concerned. The billionaire is no longer a member of the $200 billion club after his net worth fell below that amount. He was the lone member.

    Investors have sold their Tesla stock out of concern that the company's chief executive and major shareholder, who also happens to be its largest shareholder, is more focused on Twitter than on anything else. Musk serves as the president and CEO of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

    Also Read | Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Forbes estimates his current net worth to be $197.4 billion, with a significant portion of it coming from his approximately 15% ownership in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion. Since Musk's initial bid for Twitter in April, the firm has lost about half of its market value, and his net worth has decreased by $70 billion, according to Reuters. According to Tuesday's SEC filings, Tesla CEO Musk has also sold over $4 billion worth of company stock. This happens more than a week after he completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission's records revealed that Musk sold more than 19 million shares worth more than $3.9 billion, having used Tesla stock to pay for a large portion of his Twitter acquisition.

    Also Read | 'Twitter usage is at an all-time high,' says Elon Musk, Tesla CEO hopes 'servers don’t melt'

    The 51-year-old billionaire who is the world's richest finalised the $44 billion agreement late last month with a commitment of $33.5 billion in stock and $13 billion in loans. Musk hasn't tweeted much about Tesla since he bought Twitter, despite the fact that this was a strategy that helped him earn followers there. He announced social media firm intentions on Twitter, such as the $8 monthly subscription fee for blue tick verification.

    Also Read | Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today CEO Zuckerberg says over optimism led to overstaffing gcw

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Russia is an unreliable source: US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow - adt

    'Russia is an unreliable source': US after India's oil trade comments in Moscow

    Ghazal Alagh Soma Mondal Namita Thapar 3 Indian women feature in Forbes Asia Power Businesswomen 2022 gcw

    Ghazal Alagh, Soma Mondal & Namita Thapar: 3 Indian women feature in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2022

    Banking ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why - adt

    Banking, ATM services are likely to be affected on November 19; know why

    Twitter asks some fired staff to return, says 'laid off by mistake': Report - adt

    Twitter asks some fired staff to return, says 'laid off by mistake': Report

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot, Arshdeep Singh rises to 23rd in T20I Rankings-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar maintains top spot, Arshdeep rises to 23rd in T20I Rankings

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing AJR

    'Need time to file affidavit': Centre tells Supreme Court during demonetisation case hearing

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail - adt

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail

    Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi gcw

    Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi

    KGF Star Yash calls Kantara 'my flim', corrects senior journalist in public forum; social media love it-Video RBA

    KGF Star Yash calls Kantara 'my flim', corrects senior journalist in public forum; social media love it-Video

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon