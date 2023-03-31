Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

Elon Musk is now the most-followed person on Twitter. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama had the highest number of followers on the platform. From April 1, these legacy blue ticks will be snatched away from users and the only way that they can stay verified will be if they are willing to pay Musk a monthly fee and subscribe to Twitter Blue.

After becoming Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk made some significant adjustments and is now the user with the most followers. Previously Barack Obama, a previous US president, had the most followers on the microblogging platform. Musk, however, has now replaced Obama as the Twitter user with the most followers.

Elon Musk has 133.1 million on Twitter. Barack Obama, on the other side, has 133 million fans on the website. While Musk uses Twitter to speak about a variety of topics, including jokes and calling out rivals, Obama primarily uses it for work-related purposes. Additionally, in June of last year, Musk hit 100 million subscribers.

In a highly-publicized transaction, Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year. The social media network was purchased by the billionaire for about USD 44 billion, and he immediately started making adjustments after assuming his new position.

The former CEO of the business, Parag Agrawal, and other top execs were fired as his first action. Then, in order to create his "Twitter 2.0," Musk made a number of changes to the workplace atmosphere and warned workers that they would face challenging circumstances. Musk claimed that Twitter is now worth less than half of what he spent for it, about five months after he bought the business. The business is worth $20 billion, according to the tycoon.

The blue tick is available in India for Rs 900 per month on iOS and Android smartphones and Rs 630 per month on Twitter's website. The accounts that had obtained verification before Musk's takeover are called accounts with a 'legacy blue tick'. Users will no longer be able to retain these heritage blue ticks after April 1, and the only way to do so is to pay Musk a monthly charge and sign up for Twitter Blue.

