Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disney announces hiring freeze, layoffs amid quarterly loss of $1.5 billion

    Walt Disney announced hiring freeze and layoff as a part of cost-cutting measure as the streaming business suffers loss. Chief Executive Bob Chapek in a memo on Friday addressed executives at senior vice president level or above, said that they have to make 'tough and uncomfortable decisions.'

    Disney announces hiring freeze layoffs amid quarterly loss of USD 1 5 billion gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Walt Disney Co., a production and streaming corporation, reportedly plans to eliminate some positions following internal reviews. In response to the disappointing quarterly results, Disney CEO Bob Chapek plans to freeze hiring and remove certain roles, according to a leaked internal document. About 190,000 individuals are employed at Disney.

    CEO Bob Chapek stated in a message, "We are reducing personnel additions through a targeted hiring freeze." He further said, "Hiring will continue for a select subset of the most important, business-driven roles, but all other roles are on pause. More particular information on how this will relate to your teams is available from your segment leaders and HR teams."

    The message said, "We do anticipate some employee layoffs as part of this assessment. As we proceed through this evaluation process, we will look at every avenue of operations and labour to discover savings."

    Also Read | Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    Walt Disney's quarterly results were lacklustre, and the stock of the business fell sharply in recent months, hitting its 52-week low on Wednesday. The company is taking this action in an effort to make its streaming service viable after announcing a $1.5 billion quarterly deficit. The company's shares decreased by more than 13% following its report on Wednesday.

    To get ready for the economic downturn, many companies throughout the globe are laying off workers. Meta Platforms said this week that it will cut expenses by 13% by displacing more than 11,000 employees. After Tesla named Elon Musk its new CEO, Twitter announced sizable layoffs (about 50%). Twitter has cut its workforce by 50% globally, including more than 90% of its employees in India.

    Also Read | India, Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter Meta more gcw

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    India Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details - adt

    India, Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details

    No WFH 40 hours per week Elon Musk in first email to employees warns staff to prepare for difficult times ahead gcw

    No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027 third largest stock market by 2030 Report gcw

    India to become third-largest economy by 2027, third-largest stock market by 2030: Report

    Mega Meta layoff From visa to healthcare pay how the firm will help fired employees gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    Recent Stories

    World Kindness Day 2022: Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share RBA

    World Kindness Day 2022: Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav has been someone who is played with extreme freedom - Jos Buttler-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Suryakumar has been someone who's played with extreme freedom' - Buttler

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue - adt

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter Meta more gcw

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon