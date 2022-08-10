Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why

According to the pump dealers, non-payment of electricity bills has forced them to incur massive daily losses as the pressure to fill the pumps' CNG consumes a major amount of electricity.

There will be no Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply in Delhi on Wednesday, August 10. CNG pumps will be closed today, and sales will be halted from 6 am to 10 pm.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announced the closure of CNG sales, citing Indraprastha Gas Limited's (IGL) failure to reimburse the electricity bill of CNG pumps, which is long overdue. To protest against this, the sale of compressed natural gas in Delhi has been suspended for one day.

This outage will affect nearly 250 CNG pumps and the common people in the city.

According to the association, IGL is responsible for paying the electricity bill for the pumps in Delhi; however, there has been laxity on its part for a long time, causing the dealers to suffer.

Furthermore, the association has repeatedly demanded that the issue be resolved, and a meeting to discuss the issue with IGL was scheduled earlier this year, in March.

After a lengthy discussion on bill reimbursement during the meeting, the dealers were assured that the problem would be resolved within a month. However, the bills have not been paid.

Due to their unmet demands, the Dealers Association declared August 10 a 'No CNG Sale' day. The cost of CNG is currently Rs 75.61 per kg in Delhi.

