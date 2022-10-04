Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dailyhunt collaborates with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights

    Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in a new way with access to LinkedIn News’ in-depth analysis of trending topics across business, technology, economy, and career. Through this partnership, LinkedIn will leverage Dailyhunt’s Bharat-centric platform to strengthen its reach across Bharat with detailed news and curated insights.
     

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Dailyhunt and LinkedIn have entered into a one-year strategic agreement to make LinkedIn News and insights available on the Dailyhunt app. LinkedIn will use Dailyhunt's Bharat-centric platform to expand its reach throughout the country by providing extensive news and curated insights.

    LinkedIn News has 200 editors worldwide who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with the goal of strengthening the global workforce's voice through news, ideas, and community, according to Nirajita Banerjee, managing news editor, LinkedIn India.  "Through this collaboration, our news coverage will reach a broader audience and assist them in gaining knowledge that is vital for professional success," she added.

    Dailyhunt is devoted to improving its products to satisfy its consumers' increasing content demands.  Eterno Infotech's executive director, Ravanan N, commented said, "Our partnership with LinkedIn News is intended to give users with quick access to a wealth of informative information." 

    Users will be able to find and remain up to date on news subjects and major advancements across sectors as a result of this, he added.

    With access to LinkedIn News' in-depth analysis of emerging themes in business, technology, the economy, and careers, Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in new ways. In the future, the two organisations will look into new areas of collaboration that might benefit the increasing community of working professionals.

    Dailyhunt English users now have access to LinkedIn News stories in their news stream. In order to provide extensive content consumption choices for its over 350 million users, Dailyhunt has sought to enrol many partners on the app

