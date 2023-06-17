Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    An RTI query has come up with the startling revelation of missing more than Rs 88,000 crore worth of Rs 500 notes that the Reserve Bank of India should have in its coffers, an English newspaper has reported.

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    A media outlet has reported a startling revelation from an RTI query, which indicates that over Rs 88,000 crore worth of Rs 500 notes are missing from the Reserve Bank of India's reserves. 

    According to the Free Press Journal report, activist Manoranjan Roy's RTI revealed that the government mints in Bengaluru, Nashik, and Dewas printed 881.065 crore notes of Rs 500 denomination. However, the RBI received only 726 crore notes, indicating a shortfall of 155.065 crore pieces.

    In response to a previous RTI, the RBI confirmed not receiving 210 million pieces of Rs 500 currency notes printed by the Nashik Mint between April 2015 and March 2016.

    The three printing presses responsible for printing currency notes in India are the Currency Note Press in Nashik, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Limited in Bengaluru, and the Bank Note Press in Dewas.

    The Nashik Mint, in its response to the RTI, stated that it supplied 166.20 crore notes of Rs 500 to the Reserve Bank in 2016-17. Similarly, the Bengaluru Mint supplied 519.565 crore notes, and the Dewas Mint supplied 195.30 crore notes during the same period.

    Based on the RTI data, the Nashik Mint printed 37,54,50,000 notes of the new Rs 500 design from April 2015 to December 2016, while the Reserve Bank's records show 34,50,00,000 notes. Out of the 176.065 crore missing notes, 21 crore were printed at the Nashik Mint between April 2015 and March 2016, when Raghuram Rajan served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

    The RTI activist has sent these figures to the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and Enforcement Directorate, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

    The RBI has not yet officially responded to these findings. However, this discrepancy in currency numbers is not the first instance. Interestingly, the same RTI activist filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court in 2015, claiming a mismatch between the figures presented by printing presses and the Reserve Bank of India from 2000 to 2011.

    During that period, the printing presses stated that 19,45,40,00,000 pieces of Rs 500 denomination were sent to the RBI, while the RBI reported receiving only 18,98,46,84,000 pieces, resulting in a shortfall of 46,93,16,000 pieces or Rs 23,465 crore.

    Additionally, the printing presses sent 4,44,13,00,000 pieces of Rs 1,000 denomination, but the RBI claimed to have received 4,45,30,00,000 pieces, resulting in an excess of 1,17,00,000 pieces or Rs 1,170 crore.

    The petition filed in 2016 was dismissed as frivolous by the court on August 23. However, three months later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations on November 8, 2016.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides Check out offer details gcw

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees Is it applicable in India gcw

    Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today, June 16, 2023: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime Comparing price benefits other details gcw

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Comparing price, benefits & other details

    Recent Stories

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4 key specifications confirmed by firm gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4, key specifications confirmed by firm

    From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 5 rocking Bengali star couples ADC

    From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 5 rocking Bengali star couples

    Explained Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Explained: Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model set Instagram ablaze with sizzling bikinis vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model set Instagram ablaze with sizzling bikinis

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story an indirect snarky post about Adipurush? Know details. MSW

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story an indirect snarky post about Adipurush? Know details.

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon