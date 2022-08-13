Cryptocurrencies To Consider During The Crypto Collapse 2022: VertoChain, Ethereum, And Binance Coin 

The recent crypto collapse has led to a drastic drop in the demand for crypto coins in the cryptocurrency market. The crypto collapse led to the decline of several accounts financially, and this has suddenly created a bad reputation for the cryptocurrency community as a whole.

Crypto traders and enthusiasts should come to terms with the fact that, just like any business, cryptocurrency trading comes with risks. Therefore, the right way to move on is to become more diligent, research, and look out for the latest prospects in the world of cryptocurrencies. VertoChain (VERT), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) are some examples of coins with promising future potential.

What You Must Know About Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source, decentralized, smart contract-enabled blockchain platform. It is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, second to Bitcoin. Ethereum's smart contract functionality allows its users to perform transactions freely with fellow users without any form of third-party mediation or interference.

The native cryptocurrency of the platform is called “Ether” and is symbolised as ETH. It is the currency used for regular transactions on the crypto platform, NFT (non-fungible tokens), and DeFi (Decentralised Finance) related transactions.

The Key Features Of Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is a decentralised cryptocurrency platform with its initial rollout based on the Ethereum blockchain. The project later switched to its blockchain platform called the Binance Smart Chain, with the Binance Coin (BNB) being the blockchain's primary token.

Binance Coin (BNB) was initially created in 2017 as a utility token with lesser transactional fees. Still, it has expanded its functionality to other purposes, such as journey bookings, entertainment, and general financial services.

The Crypto Newcomer VertoChain (VERT)

VertoChain (VERT) is a cryptocurrency platform that enables peer-to-peer (P2P) trading and allows the swapping of cryptocurrencies on five different digital blockchains, namely; Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Tezos (XTZ).

The name “VertoChain” comes from a combination of the term "Verto," which translates to "swap" in Latin and the "Chain" is simply from the second half of the popular cryptocurrency term, blockchain.

VertoChain’s selling point is its ability to provide liquidity staking, multi-chain farming, and yield farming features at affordable rates for the average crypto enthusiast. VertoChain (VERT) provides full democratic powers over its platform, allowing them to have a say in the changes that are being made to it.

The native token for the VertoChain platform is VERT, a digital ticket used to access the several corners and features of the VertoChain. The coin asset is also slated to have a maximum token supply cap of 500 million.

The VertoChain platform will be governed by a group of members of its community. A strong pre-requisite to be considered for the position would be the ownership of the platform's native token.

The platform's goal is to assist its users in improving their overall access to digital assets across several blockchain platforms and serving as a catalyst to push full adoption of the crypto assets across the globe.

Despite the recent crypto collapse, the relevancy of cryptocurrency and the cryptocurrency market cannot be overemphasised. Understanding this is why crypto enthusiasts need to start preparing for their next move because finding the right coin at the right time could bring about unimaginable profit.

