    Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan resigns, Raveendran to take back control of daily operations

    Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan has stepped down from his position after serving for approximately seven months. Founder Byju Raveendran will now take responsibility for running daily operations of the EdTech company.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Byju's has announced changes in its leadership structure with CEO Arjun Mohan stepping down from his position having taken it up just six months ago on Monday. While Mohan will move into an advising position outside the firm, Byju Raveendran will take over his duties as the company's daily operations manager.

    Byju Raveendran, Founder and Group CEO, stated, "This reorganization marks the start of BYJU'S 3.0 - a leaner and more agile organization ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalized education."

    The goal of this reorganization is to increase the company's cost-effectiveness, agility, and ability to grasp market possibilities. The heads of each division will be in charge of making sure that growth and profitability are sustained.

    In addition, he said, "We will unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to focus on profitability by focusing on our core strengths with three specialised business units."

    Raveendran thanked Mohan for his services and commended him for his leadership at a trying time. "Arjun has done an outstanding job steering BYJU'S through a challenging period. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions as a strategic advisor,” said Raveendran.

    Byju's made the choice in an effort to optimize its business processes for sustained growth. The Learning App, Online Classes & Tuition Centers, and Test-prep will now be the company's three primary commercial segments.

    Byju Raveendran, the founder and group CEO, sees this as the beginning of 'BYJU'S 3.0', focusing on personalised education and unlocking new growth prospects while maintaining profitability. In this new phase, Byju Raveendran will take a more hands-on approach to leading the company's daily operations.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 1:02 PM IST
