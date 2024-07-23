Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 3 schemes under 'Employment linked Incentives'

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced employment-linked skilling through three schemes as part of the Prime Minister's package on Tuesday (July 23) during her budget presentation.. These schemes will be based on enrolment in the EPFO, focusing on recognizing first-time employees. First-timers will receive one month’s wage upon entering the workforce in all formal sectors. A direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month’s salary, up to Rs 15,000, will be provided in three installments. The eligibility limit for this benefit will be a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month, and it is expected to benefit 2.1 lakh youths.

In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced internship opportunities for 1 crore youth across 500 top companies.

Latest Videos