Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 3 schemes under 'Employment linked Incentives'

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled three employment-linked skilling schemes as part of the Prime Minister’s package during her budget presentation.

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 3 schemes under 'Employment linked Incentives' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced employment-linked skilling through three schemes as part of the Prime Minister's package on Tuesday (July 23) during her budget presentation.. These schemes will be based on enrolment in the EPFO, focusing on recognizing first-time employees. First-timers will receive one month’s wage upon entering the workforce in all formal sectors. A direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month’s salary, up to Rs 15,000, will be provided in three installments. The eligibility limit for this benefit will be a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month, and it is expected to benefit 2.1 lakh youths.

    In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced internship opportunities for 1 crore youth across 500 top companies.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore vkp

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore

    Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman opts for white and magenta silk saree for Budget 2024 presentation see photos gcw

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman opts for white and magenta silk saree for Budget 2024 presentation

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes AJR

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, investors await policy announcements

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    India's real GDP projected to grow 6.5% to 7% in 2024-25, Economic Survey reveals | Key highlights

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore vkp

    Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget: Sensex 160 points, Nifty 24,540 RKK

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces budget: Sensex 160 points, Nifty 24,540

    Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos) RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Sara Ali Khan turns Barbie doll in pink mini-dress; know it's cost (Photos)

    Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman opts for white and magenta silk saree for Budget 2024 presentation see photos gcw

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman opts for white and magenta silk saree for Budget 2024 presentation

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon