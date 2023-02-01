Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

    Budget 2023 download mobile app: The union budget will be presented in a paperless form by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on February 1st. One can access the budget documents after it is presented in parliament on the Union Budget Mobile App. Here is how to download the app to your phones.

    Budget 2023 Step by step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 8:51 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 on February 1 at 11 a.m. The finance minister will deliver the budget in an entirely paperless manner for the third year in a row. Sitharaman debuted the "Union Budget Mobile app" in 2021. Users will be able to view all papers associated with the next Union Budget 2023–24 via the budget mobile application once it is presented.

    Android users may get Union Budget at this link: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget
    Users of Apple devices may get Union Budget at https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364.

    Also Read: Budget 2023: Key highlights of Modi govt's Economic Survey

    Union Budget Mobile app: Here's how to download 

    • Go to www.indiabudget.gov.in to access the Union Budget Web Portal.
    • Select "Download Mobile Application" from the menu.
    • You have two choices: iOS and Android (to get the app from the Google Play store) (to download the app from apple store).
    • Your browser will open the Google Play store.
    • Select Install from the menu that appears underneath the Union Budget application.
    • The installation of the application can take a few seconds.
    • Launch the programme. You may now view the highlights of the budget, the budget speech, and other pertinent information.

    Also Read: Inflation in India expected to reduce to 5% in 2023, 4% in 2024: IMF

    To make document access simple, the whole Union Budget will be made available via the Union Budget Mobile App. This bilingual mobile application (English and Hindi). It is accessible on both the iOS and Android operating systems. Indiabudget.gov.in, the Union Budget Web Portal, also offers a download option.

    On Google Play and the Apple Software Store, you may get the app for nothing. The Budget app will be updated following the Finance Minister's presentation. An annual financial statement, a finance bill with tax recommendations, a memo outlining the terms of the financial bill, a macroeconomic framework statement, and a declaration of medium-term fiscal policy or fiscal policy plan are often included in the budget materials.

    Under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), it was created by the government's National Informatics Centre (NIC), and it was released in 2021.

    Also Read: Economic Survey 2023: President Droupadi Murmu hails 'aspirational districts' program; check detail

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM Netanyahu; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa snt

    Amidst Hindenburg row, Adani meets Israel PM; to set up AI lab in Tel Aviv, real estate in Haifa

    Opinion Hindenburg Research report: Adani needs a course correction

    L'affaire Hindenburg: Adani Group needs a course correction

    Why Medical rooms in corporate and large workplaces is beneficial? Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    Why Medical rooms in corporate and large workplaces is beneficial? Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    Google layoff Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am gcw

    Google layoff: Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat screening: Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Anurag Kashyap and many more spotted RBA

    'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' screening: Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Anurag Kashyap and many more spotted

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: India to focus on top-order in series decider against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: India to focus on top-order in series decider

    Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more RBA

    'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more

    Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters vma

    Three healthy superfoods you must consume during winters

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon