Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

Budget 2023 download mobile app: The union budget will be presented in a paperless form by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on February 1st. One can access the budget documents after it is presented in parliament on the Union Budget Mobile App. Here is how to download the app to your phones.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 on February 1 at 11 a.m. The finance minister will deliver the budget in an entirely paperless manner for the third year in a row. Sitharaman debuted the "Union Budget Mobile app" in 2021. Users will be able to view all papers associated with the next Union Budget 2023–24 via the budget mobile application once it is presented.

Android users may get Union Budget at this link: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

Users of Apple devices may get Union Budget at https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364.

Union Budget Mobile app: Here's how to download

Go to www.indiabudget.gov.in to access the Union Budget Web Portal.

Select "Download Mobile Application" from the menu.

You have two choices: iOS and Android (to get the app from the Google Play store) (to download the app from apple store).

Your browser will open the Google Play store.

Select Install from the menu that appears underneath the Union Budget application.

The installation of the application can take a few seconds.

Launch the programme. You may now view the highlights of the budget, the budget speech, and other pertinent information.

To make document access simple, the whole Union Budget will be made available via the Union Budget Mobile App. This bilingual mobile application (English and Hindi). It is accessible on both the iOS and Android operating systems. Indiabudget.gov.in, the Union Budget Web Portal, also offers a download option.

On Google Play and the Apple Software Store, you may get the app for nothing. The Budget app will be updated following the Finance Minister's presentation. An annual financial statement, a finance bill with tax recommendations, a memo outlining the terms of the financial bill, a macroeconomic framework statement, and a declaration of medium-term fiscal policy or fiscal policy plan are often included in the budget materials.

Under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), it was created by the government's National Informatics Centre (NIC), and it was released in 2021.

