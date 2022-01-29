  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2022-2023 on February 1. The Economic Survey is slated to be presented on January 31.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its Members, days ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2022-2023 on February 1. The Economic Survey is slated to be presented on January 31.

    Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu gave the direction for the ‘Code of Conduct’, informing that “Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members.”

    According to the released statement, of the rules of procedure and the conduct of business lists that the members of Rajya Sabha should “acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people.”

    Also read: Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

    “They must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public. They should constantly strive to translate the ideals laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution into a reality. The following are the principles which they should abide by in their dealings, the statement further said.

    As per the statement, members must not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility, and members must utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance general well-being of the people.

    According to the rules and regulations, in their dealings if Members find that there is a conflict between their personal interests and the public trust which they hold, they should resolve such a conflict in a manner that their private interests are subordinated to the duty of their public office.

