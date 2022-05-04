Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero

Among this large world of new technologies, we focused on some top-notch NFT projects that could bring some real value and profit to their investors.

Web3.0 technologies are becoming more and more important in our evolution, like the metaverse or cryptocurrencies, and that allow a handful of investors to earn substantial revenues. In one year, the evolution if this market is totally insane, and experts think that we are only at the beginning of this new era currently developing.

Among this large world of new technologies, we focused on some top-notch NFT projects that could bring some real value and profit to their investors. It is the case with Phantom Zero, a project to follow closely. They are developing very interesting things for the community and the project already has big hype since the artist behind the project is Michael Kutsche, who works at Disney! as the possibilities to acquire their valuable NFTs will be reduced, and given the actions that the project is preparing, one should not miss his place while there is still time to take it.

His palmares is very full: Spiderman, alie au pays des merveilles, the lion king... So many big references that would make many people dream of acquiring an NFT from his collection. And for good reason, Michael has been working on the project for over 7 years! Initially planned for an action movie, the artist finally decided to use his work to create his own NFT project, and register his talents in the world of blockchain art, as many artists have already done before him.

But in terms of art, the project doesn't stop there. They are currently in the process of forming a group composed of world-renowned artists that will allow members to have exclusive benefits on upcoming artist collections. A nice way to go community, art, web3 and fashion. Among the actions planned by the project, no intangible promise or multi-year plan: art only, at the heart of the project. Exhibitions in art galleries, and a notion of exclusivity for holders who will be proud to own a bit of the soul of these artists.

A project that deserves attention and that will quickly stand out among the thousands of projects that exist on the market.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content