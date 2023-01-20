Big relief for Uber staff! Company not planning any layoff, confirms CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Davos 2023

While speaking at an event ahead of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Uber's CEO said that no layoffs are currently planned. The CEO added that Uber has been working for months to reduce its costs and will do it earlier than its competitors.

As the mass layoffs continue into the new year, Uber has made a statement that has come as a great relief to the employee. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has confirmed that no layoffs are planned for Uber, as per reports.

While speaking at an event ahead of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Uber's CEO said that no layoffs are currently planned. Following Reuters, this statement of no layoffs was made during a Wall Street Journal side event ahead of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos.

Also, the CEO indicated that Uber has been working for months to reduce costs and to do it earlier than competitors. The report further added that in a memo he wrote to employees explaining its stricter stance, the CEO said it 'landed a bit like a lead balloon initially.'

Uber's main competitor, Ola, announced layoffs as part of its yearly reorganisation process. As a result, 200 individuals were laid off.

The 'No Layoffs' announcement comes as a relief as headlines continue to be flooded with mass layoffs in businesses across the globe. Microsoft's CEO has recently said that 10,000 employees will be laid off in the next weeks.

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is also planning to remove 50 workers from the product team after previously claiming that no further jobs would be cut. Amazon has also begun to lay off 18,000 individuals in its offices in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and India.



Also Read: Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Uber, Ola score nil

Also Read: Ola, Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride

Also Read: Uber to pay Rs 20K to Mumbai passenger for missing flight due to delayed service