  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Audit in process: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer urges employees to trust board for future action

    BharatPe’s co-founder and managing director, Ashneer Grover has gone on a voluntary leave till April 1 and is reportedly seeking to sell his nearly 10 per cent stake in the fintech unicorn.
     

    Audit in process: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer urges employees to trust board for future action-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BharatPe CEO, Suhail Sameer has written a letter to its employees on Friday morning stating that the company is “under constant scrutiny and spotlight” and “what is being written is nothing but unsubstantiated rumours”.

    A letter has gone out from the CEO to the employees amidst a raging legal tussle between the BharatPe’s co-founder and managing director, Ashneer Grover and the company management which added there are some “serious allegations” and that the company is expecting to receive the interim review report from the auditors in a couple of weeks.

    “Let me talk about the elephant in the room first --Governance Review being carried out by well-known and reputed external firms (SAM, A&M and PwC). Based on some internal complaints, we decided to do a full audit of our governance processes. While many of the findings of the review are pretty standard for a fast growth company of our size, there are a couple of more serious allegations, which the review is still substantiating. Nothing which can't be corrected going forward, and none of it has any bearing on the medium to long term health of the business. We expect the review partners (consultants) to share an interim report with the Board in a couple of weeks,” Sameer wrote.

    “Meanwhile, I would just request all of you to keep your trust on the board of BharalPe, which comprises some of the best investors in the world, and veterans of the Indian banking Industry. Whatever the board decides will be beyond doubt, in the best interests of our employees, our merchants and our consumers,” Sameer added.

    Grover has gone on a voluntary leave till April 1 and is reportedly seeking to sell his nearly 10 per cent stake in the fintech unicorn.

    According to a report on Economic Times, Grover had written to BharatPe’s board asking to remove Sameer from the company’s board of directors indicating the growing chasm between the top management of the fintech company and its embattled cofounder.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das view on cryptocurrency says they pose a risk gcw

    'They pose a risk': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' view on cryptocurrency

    SpiceJet offers to pay Rs 600 crore in cash to Kalanithi Maran KAL Airways gcw

    SpiceJet offers to pay Rs 600 crore in cash to Kalanithi Maran, KAL Airways

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8% - ADT

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

    Reliance invests Rs 50 dot16 crore in Bengaluru-based EV tech company Altigreen gcw

    Reliance invests Rs 50.16 crore in Bengaluru-based EV tech company Altigreen

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world s top 10 richest surpasses Mark Zuckerberg gcw

    Gautam Adani bags place in list of world's top 10 richest, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg

    Recent Stories

    When Sanjay Dutt's sisters rejected Manyata Dutt RCB

    When Sanjay Dutt's sisters rejected Manyata Dutt

    Family Pack trailer Puneth Rajkumar PRK Production release trailer of Family Pack watch drb

    Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 back to India, matches to be held in Mumbai and Pune-ayh

    BIG BREAKING: IPL 2022 back to India, matches to be held in Mumbai and Pune

    Unveiled Veer new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon