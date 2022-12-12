Apple may open 100 small exclusive stores in India with Tata Group: Report

Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple products. The stores will be built inside malls, high street areas and neighbourhood locations, the report added.

Apple is gradually assembling the necessary tools to accelerate its expansion in India, and this week, a new rumour claimed that the corporation has plans to work with Tata Group to open 100 unique outlets.

According to a source cited by the media report, Apple is in discussions with Tata Group to open about 100 outlets, each covering 500 to 600 square feet. Although they will be smaller than the country's existing typical Apple reseller stores, these shops will concentrate on selling iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch. According to the report, the stores would be constructed in shopping centres, high-traffic regions, and neighbourhood locales.

For a while now, Apple has been making plans for its unique retail location in India. The firm had planned to launch its first location in Mumbai this year, but the epidemic appears to have derailed those plans.

However, given the rising popularity of iPhones among diverse consumer groups and its strong rise in 2022 as a result of holiday season sales, it is probable that Apple now regards this region as a key market for its future in the global marketplace. Small stores go against Apple's traditional strategy, since its big-format stores have often been created throughout 1,000 sq ft or more in several nations.

Tata Group's emphasis on domestic iPhone production has garnered media attention in recent weeks. According to reports, the business wants to buy the Wistron facility so that it may contribute to domestic iPhone manufacture.

Since the iPhone 6S, Apple has been building iPhones in India, and it is now working with local partners to produce the iPhone 14 vanilla model there as well. Apple considers India to be a great manufacturing alternative in light of the company's over-reliance on China for production, and it may soon begin producing iPads there as well.

