Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple CEO Tim Cook says chip shortage, COVID costed up to $8 billion to company

    The Apple CEO also stated that he is quite satisfied with the iPhone 13 family of goods, which have provided Apple the overall results that the business has had on iPhones, with a revenue of $120 billion in the first half.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook says chip shortage COVID costed up to USD 8 billion to company gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Despite an ongoing semiconductor scarcity and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, iPhone manufacturer Apple declared a record-breaking March quarter sales of $97.3 billion, a 9% rise over the same period last year. In an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the chip scarcity and COVID-19 epidemic have cost the business between $4 billion and $8 billion.

    Cook stated that he was "overjoyed to gauge public reaction to Apple's new products", as well as the company's progress toward being carbon neutral across its supply chain and products by 2030. He also stated that the firm is dedicated to becoming a positive influence in the globe. "We anticipate the limits to be in the $4 billion to $8 billion area," Cook told investors, adding that these constraints were primarily focused on the Shanghai corridor.

    Cook, on the other hand, stated that the good news is that all of these factories have now been reopened. Cook was also upbeat about the drop of COVID-19 cases in China's Shanghai area.

    The Apple CEO also stated that he is quite satisfied with the iPhone 13 family of goods, which have provided Apple the overall results that the business has had on iPhones, with a revenue of $120 billion in the first half.

    Apple CFO Luca Maestri, on the other hand, cautioned in an interview that the crisis in Ukraine, which forced Apple to suspend sales in Russia, will have a greater impact on sales in the fiscal third quarter. On the conference call, he warned investors that supply-chain concerns would reduce sales by $4 billion to $8 billion in the third quarter, which would be "significantly bigger" than the damage in the second quarter.

    Also Read | Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    Also Read | Apple delays return to office, announces $1,000 bonus to all employees

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business-dnm

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business

    Elon Musk sells about $4B in Tesla stock after deciding to buy Twitter-dnm

    Elon Musk sells about $4B in Tesla stock after deciding to buy Twitter

    Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor: Hardeep Singh Puri slams non-BJP ruled states

    'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    Abhi Shetty: Everything You Need to Know to Succeed in the Crypto World-vpn

    Abhi Shetty: Everything You Need to Know to Succeed in the Crypto World

    Twitter new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he'll buy it to put cocaine back in-dnm

    Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he’ll buy it ‘to put cocaine back in’

    Recent Stories

    football Ronaldo hails 'amazing' Man United fans after scoring first Premier League goal against Chelsea snt

    Ronaldo thanks 'amazing' Man United fans after scoring first EPL goal against Chelsea

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US - adt

    First human H5 bird flu case reported in Colorado, US

    Amid the intensified heatwave, power cut remains central issue; 10 updates

    Amid the intensified heatwave, power cut remains central issue | 10 updates

    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 How to check results through SMS Digilocker gcw

    MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check results through SMS, Digilocker

    Will Karisma Kapoor get married AGAIN? Here's what actress said about second marriage RBA

    Will Karisma Kapoor get married AGAIN? Here's what actress said about second marriage

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon