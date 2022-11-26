Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from December 29: Report

The development comes a day after Amazon said that it is shutting down its edtech platform in the country. Globally, the company plans to lay off thousands of employees. The company said that it remains committed to the Indian market and will continue to invest across grocery, smartphones and consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, as well as B2B offerings such as Amazon Business.

The largest online retailer in the world, Amazon, announced on Friday that it will stop operating a food delivery service it had been testing in the nation. This news is a little surprising because Amazon India had just announced the day before that it will stop operating its online learning platform for high school students.

The company said that it will stop offering Amazon Food, a service it had been testing in Bengaluru, a city in southern India. A business spokeswoman informed media, "We have made the decision to stop Amazon Food as part of our annual operations planning review process."

"We don't make these choices carelessly. To be considerate of our current partners and clients, we are phasing down these initiatives," it added. The company's closure on December 29 was originally reported by The Economic Times. This news was based on a letter sent to the company's restaurant partners.

Amazon had launched the food delivery business in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru and later expanded the service across the city, but it never heavily marketed or promoted the platform.

Amazon announced on Thursday that it will be closing down its Amazon Academy platform in India. The site had launched at the start of 2018 amid a spike in interest in online learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global e-commerce behemoth is planning to let off roughly 10,000 workers in business and technical areas due to the uncertain financial climate.

