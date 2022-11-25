Karnataka: App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details

Earlier, in an interim order, the Karnataka High Court allowed aggregators to charge 10 per cent more than the base fare plus applicable taxes. The Karnataka government set a minimum fare of Rs 30 for the first two kilometres and Rs 15 for each additional kilometre in 2021.

The Karnataka transport department set new fares for autorickshaw aggregators across the state on Friday. It has directed online app-based aggregators to charge 5 per cent more than the government's base fare (Rs 30 for the first 2 kilometres) plus applicable taxes (5 per cent GST).

Previously, in an interim order, the Karnataka High Court allowed aggregators to charge 10 per cent more than the base fare plus applicable taxes. The Karnataka government set a minimum fare of Rs 30 for the first two kilometres and Rs 15 for each additional kilometre in 2021. However, aggregators were charging commuters significantly more.

The transport department issued notices to the aggregators on October 6, stating that the autorickshaws and cab services available through the online apps violated rules and guidelines. They were also asked to stop driving autos and apply for a separate three-wheeler licence.

Only cars, not autorickshaws, were decided to qualify as 'Taxi' services. The government claimed in court that app-based aggregators were charging more than the rates set by the authorities and that they had not obtained the licence for aggregating autorickshaws, so their services had been suspended.

Aggregators ANI Technologies Private Limited and Uber India Systems Private Limited filed a legal challenge against the transport department's decision to halt auto-hailing services.

On October 14, the high court ordered the state government to form a new tariff structure and guidelines for app-based aggregators' autorickshaw services within 15 days. It also instructed the government not to take any coercive action and authorised aggregators to operate autorickshaws in the city by collecting 10 per cent and GST (5 per cent) on the existing base fare.

