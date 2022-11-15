Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US orders Air India to pay $121.5 million as passenger refunds; Here's why

    Air India, which is one of the biggest Indian airlines in the country, has found itself in trouble after the United States imposed a whopping fine on the company. The US Department of Transport has decided to impose a fine of USD 121.5 million on Air India.

    US orders Air India to pay USD 121 5 million as passenger refunds Here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The US has ordered Tata-group owned Air India to pay a whopping USD 121.5 million as refunds and USD 1.4 million as penalties for significant delays in giving reimbursements to passengers as a result of flight cancellations or changes, largely during the epidemic.  According to the US Department of Transportation, Air India is one of the six airlines that have agreed to pay back a total of more than USD 600 million.

    Officials stated that the Department of Transportation guideline, which requires airlines to legally return tickets in the event of flight cancellation or alteration, conflicts with Air India's "refund on request" policy.

    Before the national airline was purchased by the Tatas, there were instances where Air India was requested to pay the refund and agreed to pay the penalty. An official investigation revealed that Air India processed more than half of the 1,900 refund requests submitted to the Department of Transportation for flights that the carrier cancelled or materially modified in more than 100 days.

    Also Read | Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion wealth for climate change, charitable cause: Report

    "Regardless of its claimed refund policy, Air India did not in fact offer timely reimbursements. As a result of the exorbitant wait in getting their reimbursements, customers suffered serious harm," according to the US Department of Transportation.

    The other airlines that received fines in addition to Air India are Frontier, TAP Portugal, Aero Mexico, EI AI, and Avianca. According to the Department of Transportation, Air India was required to pay a fine of USD 1.4 million as well as USD 121.5 million in refunds to its customers.

    Also Read | Amazon plans to fire 10,000 employees, likely to start this week: Report

    If an airline cancels or drastically alters a flight to, from, or within the US and the passenger does not want to accept the given alternative, the airline and ticket agents are legally required to issue a refund to the customer. The Department of Transportation stated that giving such customers vouchers instead of refunds is against the law.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 per cent during first half of 2022

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 per cent during first half of 2022

    Amazon Jeff Bezos to give away most of his USD 124 billion wealth for climate change charitable cause Report gcw

    Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion wealth for climate change, charitable cause: Report

    Amazon plans to fire 10000 employees likely to start this week Report gcw

    Amazon plans to fire 10,000 employees, likely to start this week: Report

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    After Meta Twitter Microsoft now Amazon starts firing employees asks them to find work elsewhere gcw

    After Meta, Twitter and Microsoft, now Amazon starts firing employees; asks them to find work elsewhere

    Recent Stories

    Madonna nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos snt

    Madonna's nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 per cent during first half of 2022

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 per cent during first half of 2022

    Sleep and Mental Health: A connection deeper than you think! RBA

    Sleep and Mental Health: A connection deeper than you think!

    Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's interim order freezing Shiv Sena party symbol - adt

    Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's interim order freezing Shiv Sena party symbol

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure - Raphinha-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure' - Raphinha

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon