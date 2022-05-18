5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman stated that 5G would create jobs in sectors such as augmented reality, virtual reality, the internet of things, and other fields.

The introduction of 5G and the new services it will bring would create new job prospects in the market, requiring appropriate skilling of workers in new technologies, stated the Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman on Wednesday.

Rajaraman stated the telecom sector would unlock new employment requirements of many sorts, from BharatNet to space communications, and from 5G to fixed-line broadband services, at a Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) event.

He urged the industry to pay particular attention to developing a talent pipeline to address these new opportunities.

Rajaraman added that the 5G growth will come from the number of use cases it will allow in various industrial settings. In addition, 5G will open up a new range of talents due to the type of technology and capabilities it gives.

He pointed out that fixed wireline broadband, which has low penetration levels and is much below worldwide standards, has space for double-digit growth.

Rajaraman added that they expect to address the policy restrictions that the fixed wireline business faces soon and see how they can offer the push needed to move the industry forward. The high growth rates can be justified given the industry's potential and existing modest base. He emphasised that the employment that can be provided is amazing.

Rajaraman also encouraged TSSC to actively cooperate with other nations to sign mutual recognition agreements in the telecom industry, noting that technology and communications standards are global.

