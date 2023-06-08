Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have come back in the banks, reveals RBI

    Details awaited

    50 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have come back in the banks reveals RBI gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, over half of the 2,000 currency notes in circulation have returned to banks. He stated that so far, 1.8 lakh crore worth of banknotes had returned after the central bank indicated that they will be removed from circulation. This is 50% of the total value of 3.62 lakh crore notes in circulation as of March 31.

    Das stated that 85% of the 2,000 currency notes are being deposited into bank accounts, which is in line with expectations. 

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zerodha Nikhil Kamath commits to donate most of his wealth becomes India youngest contributor to The Giving Pledge gcw

    Nikhil Kamath commits to donate most of his wealth, becomes youngest contributor to 'The Giving Pledge'

    GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Linda Yaccarino takes over as new Twitter CEO hires former NBCUniversal executive gcw

    Linda Yaccarino takes over as new Twitter CEO, hires former NBCUniversal executive

    Infosys cut CEO Salil Parekh's pay by 21 percent in 2022-23: Report

    Infosys cut CEO Salil Parekh's pay by 21% in 2022-23: Report

    Go First Turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Go First turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Recent Stories

    Shootout in Lucknow court 6 bullets pierced gangster Sanjeev Jeeva body reveals post mortem report gcw

    Shootout in Lucknow court: 6 bullets pierced gangster Sanjeev Jeeva’s body, reveals post-mortem report

    52-day ban on trawling off Kerala coast from June 9 midnight anr

    52-day ban on trawling off Kerala coast from June 9 midnight

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation Cricket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    OnePlus 10R offer Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart Check details gcw

    OnePlus 10R offer: Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart; Check details

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody anr

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon