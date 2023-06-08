50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have come back in the banks, reveals RBI

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, over half of the 2,000 currency notes in circulation have returned to banks. He stated that so far, 1.8 lakh crore worth of banknotes had returned after the central bank indicated that they will be removed from circulation. This is 50% of the total value of 3.62 lakh crore notes in circulation as of March 31.

Das stated that 85% of the 2,000 currency notes are being deposited into bank accounts, which is in line with expectations.