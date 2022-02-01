Budget 2022: FM announces completion of 80 lakh homes under PMAY, allocates Rs 48,000 crore

As many as 80 lakh homes are expected to come up by 2023. These announcements are expected to help boost the affordable housing market.

In a boost to affordable housing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced the completion of 80 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and allocation of Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY urban and rural.

The FM said the government will build 80 lakh homes for identified eligible beneficiaries and identify eligible beneficiaries for 60,000 houses under PMAY in rural and urban areas. Sitharaman further said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tapwater for 3.83 crore households.

The Housing for All by 2022 initiative was launched by the Modi government within five months of assuming office. It’s all about ensuring a home for every Indian by 2022. To boost affordable housing and achieve the vision of Housing for all by 2022, the government (Central and State) have undertaken several initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that aims to build one crore homes in urban and rural India by 2022.