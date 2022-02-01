  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: FM announces completion of 80 lakh homes under PMAY, allocates Rs 48,000 crore

    As many as 80 lakh homes are expected to come up by 2023. These announcements are expected to help boost the affordable housing market.
     

    Budget 2022: FM announces completion of 80 lakh homes under PMAY, allocates Rs 48,000 crore-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a boost to affordable housing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced the completion of 80 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and allocation of Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY urban and rural.

    As many as 80 lakh homes are expected to come up by 2023. These announcements are expected to help boost the affordable housing market.

    The FM said the government will build 80 lakh homes for identified eligible beneficiaries and identify eligible beneficiaries for 60,000 houses under PMAY in rural and urban areas. Sitharaman further said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tapwater for 3.83 crore households.

    The Housing for All by 2022 initiative was launched by the Modi government within five months of assuming office. It’s all about ensuring a home for every Indian by 2022. To boost affordable housing and achieve the vision of Housing for all by 2022, the government (Central and State) have undertaken several initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana  (PMAY) that aims to build one crore homes in urban and rural India by 2022.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India-dnm

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India

    Budget 2022: Made in India tablet replaces Bahi-Khata for paperless Budget FM Nirmala Sitharaman-dnm

    Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year - ADT

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year

    Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir-ayh

    Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir

    Budget 2022 5G services to be rolled out within 2022 23 gcw

    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India-dnm

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India

    Budget 2022 FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI gcw

    Budget 2022: FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2