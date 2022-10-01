Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid contestant? Her fees will blow your mind!

    One of the youngest contestants on Bigg Boss 16, reports have claimed that television actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest-paid contestant on the show. If these reports are to be believed, Sumbul’s per-week fees will leave you shocked! Meanwhile, the show which will be hosted by actor Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on Saturday.

    Sumbul Touqeer Khan becomes the highest paid contestant reportedly
    Fans of Salman Khan and the reality TV show that he has been hosting for years, Bigg Boss, are excited as the 16th season will premiere on Saturday evening. As the show is all set to return to the screens, makers are slowly revealing the names of the contestants by sharing promos on social media. According to the promo that surfaced, television actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame after playing the titular character in the serial ‘Imlie’, is about to enter the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

    According to media reports, ‘Imlie’ aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is charging a hefty amount to enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. Per the information doing rounds on a fan page, Sumbul has reportedly charged Rs 12 lakh a week. But neither the makers nor the actor has officially issued any statement regarding this.

    So, who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan? Born in a Muslim family in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, Sumbul is on 19 years old, and probably the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16. She is the daughter of well-known television choreographer Hasan Khan. He has raised Sumbul and his sister Sania Touqeer, who was also an actress, as a single parent.

    Sumbul Touqeer Khan was barely six years old when her parents separated. While attending school, Sumbul marked her acting debut at the age of eight with ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ in 2011. She later starred as Mehtab (Akbar's niece) in ‘Jodha Akbar’ 2013. Sumbul had enthusiastically participated in TV reality shows including DID Little Masters. The actress then went on to play supporting roles in dramas like ‘Vaaris’ (2016) and Sony Television's ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron’ in 2019.

    Even after debuting at the age of eight, Sumbul Touqeer Khan did not achieve much fame. Her popularity came after she was cast the lead actor in the television serial ‘Imlie’. After this Sumbul made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15.

