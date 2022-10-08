Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan dances to ‘Saami Saami’ with ‘Goodbye’ actors Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen shaking a leg with ‘Goodbye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna on her popular song ‘Saami Saami’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The two are also joined by Neena Gupta who plays the mother of Rashmika in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film which hit the theatres on Friday.

One of the top leading actors from the South film industry, Rashmika Mandanna has finally marked her Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’. Also starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the film hit the theatres on Friday. Rashmika, who has been running on a jam-packed schedule for the promotions of her Hindi debut film, reached the sets of Bigg Boss 16 where she met and interacted with the show’s host Salman Khan as well as all the contestants.

Rashmika Mandanna was joined in for the promotions by her on-screen mother, actor Neena Gupta. A promo from their presence on the show, which will be aired on Saturday evening, was shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 on social media.

In one of the promos, Salman Khan is seen playing a game with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta wherein they are made to wear headphones and asked to guess the words that Salman is saying. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also joins them in the game later where Rashmika asks him to guess the words. Clearly, all three actors are seen having a great time on the show.

ALSO READ: Tara Vs Bilal trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee are here with their slice-of-life film

However, the highlight of Bigg Boss 16’s Saturday episode is the one where Salman Khan shakes a leg with Rashmika Mandanna on her popular song ‘Saami Saami’. The trio, Rashmika, Salman and Neena Gupta, perform the hook step of the former’s dance from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Not only does Salman enjoys dancing to Rashmika’s song but the participants also join them from inside the house.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer’ Goodbye’ collected over Rs 1.20 crore on its opening day at the box office. The film also features late actor Arun Bali, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati in key roles. Rashmika played the on-screen daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the film.