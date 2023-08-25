Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured"

    Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing his emotions in the aftermath of the announcement of him winning the National Award for Best Actor this year. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Pan India icon Allu Arjun has been begged the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his exceptional performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', a recognition that underscores his profound impact on Indian cinema. The impending release of the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', has heightened excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate its cinematic arrival. Allu Arjun's seamless transformation into the character of Pushpa and his remarkable portrayal have solidified his status as a national phenomenon.

    Using his Instagram platform, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, shared a heartfelt message expressing his emotions in the aftermath of the announcement. In the post's caption, he wrote, "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled🙏🏽"

    ALSO READ: Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna who is also the Allu’s co-star for the movie Pushpa, conveyed her congratulations to him for this accomplishment through her Twitter account. Sharing Allu Arjun's video of moments after the win, she wrote, “Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. 🔥 asal #ThaggedheLe.. 💃🏻💃🏻🥳 congratulationsssssss @alluarjun .. party timeeeeee.. 💃🏻😁"

    In addition, numerous renowned figures including David Warner, Rana Daggubati, and Actor Sunil, among others, utilized their Instagram platforms to extend their congratulations and well wishes to him for this achievement.

    ALSO READ: ‘Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim’: Netizens respond to national awards

