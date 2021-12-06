Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey?

Is TV star and ex-husband of Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu in a relationship with Ankita Shorey. Here's what we know about the same. The actor had married Rashami back in 2012.

TV actor Nandish Sandu who was married to actress Rashami Desai was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey in Mumbai yesterday. The love birds were spotted holding hands earlier on Saturday. He was seen wearing a green-blue checkered shirt and a pair of jeans. Ankita looked great in a black attire. The actor had been married to Rashami for three years before they separated in 2015.

The duo had fallen in love with one another on the sets of Uttaran, which was a popular show. They had got married in 2012, although issues started coming in their married life and then they headed for separation.

According to the actress, she was not feeling comfortable being herself during her marriage with Nandish. During an interview with News 18, Rashami said she had started feeling depressed. She also said that there used to be numbness in her. No one understood or took care of her when she was in depression. There was nobody to acknowledge her issue.

She also cited that her childhood was troubled, but thankfully her professional life was good. Her personal life was messy, but she realised that she was not answerable to anyone but to herself. The actress had also revealed that she was judged by a lot of people for her decision to move on in life.

According to previous reports, back in 2015, Nandish had stated that he was not in a relationship with Ankita. He had said that when he gets into a relationship, he shall be vocal about the same. During the interview with News 18, he had also said that he and Rashami had taken part in Nach Baliye to give their marriage a second chance. Things had been better, but after that reportedly, the actress had asked for a divorce, and they decided to head for separation.