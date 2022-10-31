Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, several contestants decided to go on a hunger strike, following Gautam Vig choosing captaincy over the house's ration. But more than that, it was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's reaction that caught the attention of the Twitterrattis; here is why.

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Gautam Vig's hunger for captaincy has left all the contestants shaken in this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode when he chose captaincy and sacrificed the entire house's ration. While some thought this decision was made by Gautam to become the captain, others believed that he was only trying to stir clear of the weekend elimination. Nevertheless, his captaincy has led many to go on a hunger strike; but fans noticed something unusual in the process.

    The 'revolt' against Gautam Vig's captaincy started with Sajid Khan deciding to go on a hunger strike until Bigg Boss would dethrone Gautum from the captaincy position. Soon, other contestants such as Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, and Abdu Rozik joined Khan in the hunger strike.

    Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had also agreed to be on their side but was later seen breaking her hunger strike in solitude with a plate of food cooked and offered by Soundarya Sharma. Shiv Thakare noticed this and was seen pointing it out to a friend, MC stan - that Nimrit has promised to stay on 'their' side and also had her food.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

    While her actions were not questioned by the contestants, fans questioned Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'second dinner' - pizza; which was given by Bigg Boss confidentially as part of a secret task for those who were on a hunger strike.

    Many users took to Twitter to write against what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia did in the episode with the hunger strike and the pizza. One of the users on the micro-blogging site wrote, “#Nimrit had eaten her dinner, didn't she? Then why she is included in this secret task?”

    ALSO READ: Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Another one wrote, “I have never seen such a bhukkarr contestant like #NimritKaurAhluwalia in the history of #BiggBoss footage ki bhooki ,khannay ki bhooki, shiv ke group mai ghusnay ki bhooki #biggboss16.”

    With so much drama going inside the house, it will be interesting to see whether the housemates will react to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour in the upcoming episode(s) or not and if Salman Khan will also take notice of it.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias demand Salman Khan return drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias; demand Salman Khan’s return

    Hollywood Black Adam twitter review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor drb

    Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    Sherlyn Chopra registers complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra registers complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia Soundarya Sharma drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma

    Exclusive Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta dating Their Udaariyaan co star Rashmeet Kaur Sethi reveals the truth drb

    Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta dating? Here’s the truth

    Recent Stories

    Carrots Apple Peanut Butter and more Human food that are safe for your pets sur

    Carrots, Apple, Peanut Butter and more-Human food that are safe for your pets

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar' - Arshdeep Singh

    football epl 'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham snt

    'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon