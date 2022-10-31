Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, several contestants decided to go on a hunger strike, following Gautam Vig choosing captaincy over the house's ration. But more than that, it was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's reaction that caught the attention of the Twitterrattis; here is why.

Gautam Vig's hunger for captaincy has left all the contestants shaken in this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode when he chose captaincy and sacrificed the entire house's ration. While some thought this decision was made by Gautam to become the captain, others believed that he was only trying to stir clear of the weekend elimination. Nevertheless, his captaincy has led many to go on a hunger strike; but fans noticed something unusual in the process.

The 'revolt' against Gautam Vig's captaincy started with Sajid Khan deciding to go on a hunger strike until Bigg Boss would dethrone Gautum from the captaincy position. Soon, other contestants such as Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, and Abdu Rozik joined Khan in the hunger strike.

Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had also agreed to be on their side but was later seen breaking her hunger strike in solitude with a plate of food cooked and offered by Soundarya Sharma. Shiv Thakare noticed this and was seen pointing it out to a friend, MC stan - that Nimrit has promised to stay on 'their' side and also had her food.

While her actions were not questioned by the contestants, fans questioned Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'second dinner' - pizza; which was given by Bigg Boss confidentially as part of a secret task for those who were on a hunger strike.

Many users took to Twitter to write against what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia did in the episode with the hunger strike and the pizza. One of the users on the micro-blogging site wrote, “#Nimrit had eaten her dinner, didn't she? Then why she is included in this secret task?”

Another one wrote, “I have never seen such a bhukkarr contestant like #NimritKaurAhluwalia in the history of #BiggBoss footage ki bhooki ,khannay ki bhooki, shiv ke group mai ghusnay ki bhooki #biggboss16.”

With so much drama going inside the house, it will be interesting to see whether the housemates will react to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour in the upcoming episode(s) or not and if Salman Khan will also take notice of it.