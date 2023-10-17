Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game

    Bigg Boss applauded Munawar Faruqui during his conversation with him for being one of the candidates with whom he sees a lot of potential.

    Bigg Boss praises Munawar Faruqui in the show, believes he will keep it real in the game RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 has only just begun and while the audience is figuring out who their favorite contestant is and who will keep it real in the game, Bigg Boss has already decided his. On yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss called Munawar Faruqui along with three other contestants in the confession room and said that he sees potential in him and believes he will keep it real in the show.

    Bigg Boss is known for providing contestants with advice, congratulations, and, on occasion, a wake-up call. He applauded Munawar during his conversation with him for being one of the candidates with whom he sees a lot of potential. Bigg Boss also mentioned that Munawar has the ability to think outside the box and solve problems in an innovative way. 

    Munawar was also praised for being able to stand up for himself with complete confidence. As Bigg Boss continues to play the game with the housemates and test them at different stages, it is great to see Munawar receive such good and motivational compliments from Bigg Boss himself. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    About Munawar Faruqui

    For those unaware, Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is an Indian rapper and stand-up comedian. In 2022, he appeared as a competitor in Kangana Ranaut's reality television show 'Lock Upp Season 1' and won the competition. 

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants

    Recent Stories

    Video 'Itna direction mat dijiye', says Jaya Bachchan to paps at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash RBA

    Video: 'Itna direction mat dijiye', says Jaya Bachchan to paps at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's explosive clash stuns audience ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's explosive clash stuns audience

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' sets history; Film generates Rs 100 crore in first weekend through advance bookings anr

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' sets history; Film generates Rs 100 crore in first weekend through advance bookings

    Laid back Rohit Sharma best man to lead India to 3rd World Cup title, believes Ricky Ponting snt

    'Laid-back' Rohit Sharma best man to lead India to 3rd World Cup title, believes Ricky Ponting

    Navratri 2023: Pandals to Dandiya nights, places to visit in Delhi this festive season RKK

    Navratri 2023: Pandals to Dandiya nights, places to visit in Delhi this festive season

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon