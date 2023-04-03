Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will have its first nomination today. This season contains certain unique voting features.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will have its first nomination today. The chance for direct nomination was presented to candidates in the second week of the season, however voting did not take place. At the start of the Sunday programme, Host Mohanlal had declared that nobody would be dismissed this weekend. Nonetheless, the Bigg Boss Malayalam fifth season contains certain unique voting features.

    The Disney Plus Hotstar app used to allow 50 votes each day for each episode. This can be freely provided to their preferred competitors who have made it to the nomination round. This implies that if their preferred candidate is nominated, they might cast 50 votes for them all at once. Voting isn't done that way this time, though. But, each participant is limited to one vote every day.

    This action drastically narrows the gap in the number of votes received by the contestants. If the opponents are aware of this fact, it will undoubtedly affect the competition's pace and level of difficulty. The Bigg Boss audience is excited to find out who will be a part of the season's first nomination. The candidates on this season's Bigg Boss are particularly adept at playing the game and know exactly what to do and what not to do. Also, there are contestants who have definite viewpoints and stances on the issues under discussion. There are now 18 contestants, plus one commoner, in the house.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 boasts diverse participants ranging from social media celebrities to commoners. 18 contestants entered the house and started their journey for 100 days without any contact with the outside world.

    At the show's big premiere, host Mohanlal stated that the winner would receive a cash award of Rs 50 lakh. 

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
