Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why

    She made waves with her entry thanks to her upbeat outlook and determination to perform well under pressure.
     

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 8:37 PM IST

    Wildcard entries have always created a breakthrough in the Bigg Boss House. One such entry in the Season 5 of Malayalam was Hanan Hamid. She made waves with her entry thanks to her upbeat outlook and determination to perform well under pressure.

    Also read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    Although it was expected that Hanan would be the best contestant who came by causing dissatisfaction among the other contestants at the very first appearance, she had to say goodbye a week before the show.  

    Hanan was rushed to a hospital after she refused to eat or drink. Prior to that, she walked into the confession room to speak with Bigg Boss and declared her readiness to quit the show. The other members of the house made an effort to comfort her by advising her not to make a final decision right away.

    Another contestant Maneesha has been very close to Hanan since the day she entered the show. "She can come back here anytime, none of us are angry with her. She had said that the dress was sponsored by several people. I wish she becomes the title winner of the Bigg Boss House in the next season. She had come here with a lot of dreams," Maneesha said.

    After catching the eye of online users with a trending video, Hanan Hamid rose to fame on social media. After college, the girl raised money for her education by selling fish. She made the decision to sell fish at the market because she wanted to provide for her family and pay for her schooling.

    The 25-year-old was involved in an accident in Kodungaloor and suffered severe injuries. She was treated by physicians after being transported to a hospital in Kochi. Her spine had sustained severe damage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the state will support her. 

    Also read: Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 9:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 After wild quarrel Vishnu Joshi Sreedevi become friends here is what happened anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly BJP Congress neck to neck gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly; BJP-Cong neck-to-neck

    Karnataka Election 2023 Vote share similar to 2018 battle predicts Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Vote share similar to 2018 battle, predicts Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate

    Centre corrupt from head to toe': AAP after CBI summon CM Kejriwal in excise policy scam case AJR

    'Centre corrupt from head to toe': AAP after CBI summon CM Kejriwal in excise policy scam case

    IPL 2023: Getting better with each passing day - Delhi Capitals DC Rishabh Pant-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Getting better with each passing day' - Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon