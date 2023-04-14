Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Hanan Hamid eliminated from show; Here's why

She made waves with her entry thanks to her upbeat outlook and determination to perform well under pressure.

Wildcard entries have always created a breakthrough in the Bigg Boss House. One such entry in the Season 5 of Malayalam was Hanan Hamid. She made waves with her entry thanks to her upbeat outlook and determination to perform well under pressure.

Although it was expected that Hanan would be the best contestant who came by causing dissatisfaction among the other contestants at the very first appearance, she had to say goodbye a week before the show.

Hanan was rushed to a hospital after she refused to eat or drink. Prior to that, she walked into the confession room to speak with Bigg Boss and declared her readiness to quit the show. The other members of the house made an effort to comfort her by advising her not to make a final decision right away.

Another contestant Maneesha has been very close to Hanan since the day she entered the show. "She can come back here anytime, none of us are angry with her. She had said that the dress was sponsored by several people. I wish she becomes the title winner of the Bigg Boss House in the next season. She had come here with a lot of dreams," Maneesha said.

After catching the eye of online users with a trending video, Hanan Hamid rose to fame on social media. After college, the girl raised money for her education by selling fish. She made the decision to sell fish at the market because she wanted to provide for her family and pay for her schooling.

The 25-year-old was involved in an accident in Kodungaloor and suffered severe injuries. She was treated by physicians after being transported to a hospital in Kochi. Her spine had sustained severe damage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the state will support her.

