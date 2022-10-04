Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    The drama has already started to unfold inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. While the previous episode saw fights between Tina Datta-Sreejita De and Gautam Vig-MC Stan, day two in the house saw more drama between the contestants over the house chorus. Here is everything you need to know about the fight that included Tina, Gautam, Manya Singh and Priyanka Chahar.

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, which Salman Khan hosts, premiered on Saturday, October 1. In just two days of the contestants being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, we have seen enough drama and fights to confirm that this season will be an entertaining roller-coaster ride, similar to previous seasons.
    The second day inside the Bigg Boss house saw a heated exchange between two contestants over household chores. Tina Datta, a famous television actress known for portraying the roles of Ichcha and Meethi in Uttaran, fought with Manya Singh, the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020, losing out to Manasa Varanasi in the final. And the second heated exchange took place between Gautam Singh Vig of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who played Tejo Sandhu Virk and Tanya Gill in Udaariyaan.
    Tina refused to clean the sink area and got into a heated war with Manya over kitchen duties. The former even complained about other contestants lacking basic manners, to which the beauty queen said that even Tina doesn't work correctly. Manya got offended when Tina called her 'pagal' and started yelling and crying.
    Later, when Priyanka supported Manya and told the captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that Manya had been doing her duties properly, a fight broke out between her and Gautam Singh Vig, who blamed the Choti Sarrdaarni actress for starting the topic again to create rifts. He called Priyanka 'Jagat Maata', to which the latter said that if she wanted, she would become everyone's 'maata'.
    The episode also saw the season's first nominations with six contestants, namely Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, getting nominated for elimination. Bigg Boss 16 is telecast on Colors TV on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm.

