    Bigg Boss 15: Did Salman Khan ask Rakhi Sawant, Mika to share a kiss? Watch

    Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant’s ‘kiss’ controversy has been one of the biggest controversies of all time. Check out what happened when Mika met Rakhi at the show.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    The house of Bigg Boss is known for controversies. And when two people, who have their names written in the list of most controversial celebrities, meet, you expect nothing but fireworks. That is what the fans of Bigg Boss 15 are going to get in Sunday’s episode.

    Singer Mika Singh will be appearing as a guest on Bigg Boss 15 in Sunday’s episode. What is interesting about the episode is that Mika will be meeting Rakhi Sawant.

    For the unversed, years ago in Mika Singh’s birthday party, the singer had invited Rakhi Sawant as a guest. And while at the party, Mika pulled Rakhi into a kiss that ignited a controversy that didn’t end so soon as their pictures had spread on the internet like a wildfire.

    ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, a teaser by the makers of the show briefly revealed what happened when the two controversial celebrities met each other. In the teaser, Salman Khan introduces Mika Singh to Rakhi Sawant as her ‘favourite’.

    The teaser then shows Salman Khan asking Rakhi Sawant if it is her birthday or not (taking a dig at their controversial birthday kiss) to which Mika Singh quips that it was his birthday and not hers.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry; says its like ‘revisiting an old chapter'

    And just when Mika Singh mentions that it was his birthday, Salman Khan made a request for a birthday kiss from the two. Clearly, when Salman’s makes a request, it is difficult for anyone to deny him.

    Upon Salman Khan’s request, Mika Singh extends a flying kiss to Rakhi Sawant. But did she reciprocate? Yes, she did! Rakhi Sawant sent a flying kiss too, to Mika, as the two shared a virtual kiss, showing that they have mended their ways since their controversial kiss.

    Not just that, Rakhi Sawant also went on to add that she wants to find out when is Mika Singh’s birthday, saying that she is willing to attend it again. Meanwhile, Mika Singh also taught a few steps of Bhangra to Salman Khan. The grand finale of the reality show will have veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as its guest, reportedly.

    Watch the teaser here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
