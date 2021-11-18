  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    It looks like Sapna Chaudhary is in a soup. The Lucknow court has issued an arrest warrant against Bigg Boss 11 fame diva. Here's what has happened.
     

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 7:18 PM IST
    The Lucknow court has issued an arrest warrant against Bigg Boss 11 fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly cancelling a dance programme and not returning the money to the ticket holders.

    Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi has issued a warrant against the dancer and has asked the police to take action on November 22. On that date, the next hearing of the case will take place. The court wants to seek the presence of Sapna in the court during the next hearing as the bench wants to determine the charges on her. Sapna had initially moved to the court as she wanted the FIR to be quashed, but she was denied the same.

    Previously an FIR was filed against the dancer at the Ashiana police station on October 14, 2018, for allegedly failing to come up for a dance show on October 13. This was at the Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. The complaint had also named Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Ibad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay, who were the organisers of the show.  
    The visitors who were a part of the show had also complained that the organisers did not even refund the ticket amount. Apparently, the organisers of the dance programme had sold the tickets at Rs 300 online and offline. Thousands of masse shad turned up to watch the dancer perform. People had created an uproar when she did not arrive at the ground till 10.00 pm in the night.

    Many Twitter users had also shared pictures and videos of Sapna saying that in September she had passed away because of a road accident. However, Sapna had quashed the rumours related to the same. Sapna has many fans and is known for her dance moves. Every song of hers makes a wave on the net.

