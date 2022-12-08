Actress Himanshi Khurana opens up about her encounter with depression after Big Boss 13

Always known for being bold and blunt, the stunning actress and model, Himanshi Khurana has created a position for herself in the hearts of fans. In a recent Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan, Himanshi opened up on her brief journey with depression after the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi Khurana is a name that needs no further introduction today. She became a popular household name and gained popularity after participating in the controversial and hit reality show Bigg Boss 13. Global bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, hosts the reality show each year. The show airs on Colors TV. Besides, Himanshi met the love of her life, Asim Riaz, on the reality show. #Asimanshi has created an ever-growing fandom over the years now.

Himanshi recently appeared as a celebrity guest in Preeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan. In this chat show, the stunning Pollywood diva, Sonam Bajwa, indulges in a candid conversation and gets chatty in a tete-a-tete with the biggest celebrities from the Punjabi film and music industry and also with those who share their roots to the beautiful state of Punjab. The gorgeous host engages with them in the most fun-filled and intriguing conversations about their personal and professional lives. During her appearance on the talk show, Himanshi spoke her heart out about her severe mental health condition through which she has gone post-Big Boss.

Himanshi talked about what exactly happened to her apart from the limelight that affected her badly. Himanshi shares, "When I went into the big boss's house, everybody thought that, this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it."

She went through a difficult time after Bigg Boss, and talking about the same, she says, "I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart. I used to get panic attacks before going to the events, shoots."

She also adds, "While I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding, I got a heart issue. Due to which I was rushed to the hospital. I was in the hospital, and only my close persons knew about it." She concluded the conversation by saying, "Working for the reality show was not so good experience of her life and caused her depression. It took me so long to recover and build my life again. I am still recovering from it." The show was telecast on Zee Punjabi and is available on Zee 5.