    Yezdi is back with 3 new bike models; Here's everything you need to know

    Customers will also be able to reserve their preferred Yezdi model online at www.yezdi.com for a fee of INR 5,000.
     

    Yezdi is back with 3 new bike models Heres everything you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
    Yezdi bikes are back on Indian roads, with three new models: the Yezdi Roadster, the Yezdi Adventure, and the Yezdi Scrambler. The motorbike brand name representing adrenaline, adventure, and free-spiritedness like no other is back in the spotlight, offering even more for riders of all ages, old and young. The all-new Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster have individual personalities but share a spirit. They are a tribute to the brand's natural character, embodying all Yezdi stood for and more. The new Yezdi motorcycles will be available for viewing, test rides, reservations, and deliveries through Classic Legends' dealership network, which currently sells Jawa motorcycles in India.

    Customers will also be able to reserve their preferred Yezdi model online at www.yezdi.com for a fee of INR 5,000.

    The latest series of Yezdi bikes are packed with current technology, and classic design characteristics and are powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine measuring 334cc. The Adventure starts at Rs 2,09,900, the Scrambler at Rs 2,04,900, and the Roadster at Rs 1,98,142 – all prices are ex-showroom.

    While the engine in all three new Yezdi motorcycles is the same, the engine has been adjusted differently to fit the diverse objectives for which the motorcycles have been developed. 

    Scrambler:
    In the case of the Yezdi Scrambler, the engine is tuned for a flat torque curve, which means there is ample grunt from the engine across the RPM range. It has telescopic forks upfront and gas-charged dual shocks up back. With a 1403mm wheelbase, the motorbike is designed for enjoyable riding and sliding through gnarly trails.

    Roadster: 
    The Yezdi Roadster has powerful proportions and is a one-of-a-kind motorbike with a great combination of traditional and modern features. The motorcycle's visual weight is distributed over the design, giving it a powerful and planted appearance. The split seats on the motorbike are accented with a sharp chrome arc that accents the seat line. A small headlight and a densely packed engine area are available, lending strength to the entire appearance. The metal wheels and large tyres, flanked by cut fenders, contribute to the hefty appearance. At the front of the motorbike, there is a digital speedometer, and the headlights and indicators are LED for improved illumination of the road ahead. The Yezdi Roadster will be available in the five colours listed below, which will be distributed throughout the Dark and Chrome themes.

    Adventure:
    The Yezdi Adventure is powered by a single-cylinder 334cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 30.2 PS at 8000 RPM and 29.9 Nm torque at 6500 RPM. In this instance, the engine has been adjusted for a torquey mid-range, making it more suited for trail riding, while also having exceptional top-end power, making it appropriate for highway use. Additional attachments include knuckle guards, jerry cans with mounting brackets, panniers, a top box, fog lights, crash guards, and a headlight grille.  In terms of functionality, the Yezdi has USB charging and Bluetooth connection. Yezdi has also released its mobile app, which allows the system to show turn-by-turn navigation on the integrated TFT/LCD.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
