Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here

    Yamaha has also launched an online contest for its customers with the hashtag "#MyCalloftheBlue." The top four finishers can attend the MotoGP race at the prestigious Sepang circuit.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    Yamaha has launched the third version of its national brand campaign, "The Call of the Blue." The main aim is to further elevate the brand's image in the country through various customer-centric activities and new product launches.

    Yamaha's market share in the premium motorcycle segment increased from 10 per cent in 2015 to 15 per cent in 2021 due to the last two campaigns, which saw the launch of eight new global products.

    Yamaha India's "The Call of the Blue" version 3.0 campaign will highlight the brand's premium ownership experience. To that end, it has organised several engagement activities, including "The Call of the Blue Trackday," "Blue Streaks Ride," and "The Call of the Blue Weekend."

     

    With the hashtag "#MyCalloftheBlue," Yamaha has also launched an online contest for its customers. The top four winners will be able to attend the MotoGP race at the prestigious Sepang circuit.

    The Chairman of Yamaha Motor India, Eishin Chihana, said, "In India, the 'The Call of the Blue' campaign has helped to position Yamaha as a premium brand with a strong racing heritage. To build on this image and instil a sense of aspiration and ownership among Indian youth, we are pleased to announce the release of 'The Call of the Blue Version 3.0.' We will target a broader group of customers who want to make motorcycles a part of their lifestyle. In addition, we will increase our promotional efforts and expand our network of premium Blue Square stores to provide customers with a memorable shopping experience.

    The brand has also released a promotional video as part of the campaign, which shows the aspirational level of owning a Yamaha motorcycle. Yamaha currently has 80 Blue Square premium showrooms in addition to its 1800+ touchpoints throughout India. Yamaha India also intends to aggressively expand its footprint in the country through the campaign, with more showrooms and touchpoints.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
