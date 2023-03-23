Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car?

    Hyundai Verna 2023 packs a powerful punch in its new avatar. It has been packaged smartly to attract buyers of all age groups. Here are some reasons why it can be your next car.

    Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the Hyundai Verna 2023, a vehicle that is not only stylish but also jam-packed with amenities, fuel-efficient, and reasonably priced. The business hopes to double the Verna volumes since it is so optimistic about this sixth-generation iteration. Even though it would be a difficult task, the new Verna has already received close to 8,000 reservations.

    The new Verna is equipped with features including a dark chrome parametric grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and Horizon LED positioning lights with LED DRLs. Power driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, switchable digital infotainment and climate control panel, 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system, digital cluster with coloured TFT MID, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, wireless charger, 64 ambient light system, and electric sunroof are just a few of the features that the car's interior is equipped with.

    Six airbags are among the 30 standard safety features that come with the 2023 Verna. There are 65 safety features in all. There are also 17 Level 2 ADAS features on the vehicle.

    With a bigger body and a longer wheelbase, the new Verna offers additional inside room. It is 1,765mm wide and has a 2,670mm wheelbase, which is the longest in its genre. The automobile is 1,475mm in height and 4,535mm in length. 528 litres of great boot space.

    The diesel engine has been phased out, and the new Verna currently only features a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged petrol car. Although the 1.5-liter T-GDi petrol engine (160PS/253Nm) may be obtained with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT, the 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine (115PS/143.8Nm) can be combined with either a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic.

    According to Hyundai, the Verna 1.5 MPi MT will get 18.60 km/l, the 1.5 MPi IVT will get 19.60 km/l, the 1.5 Turbo GDi MT will get 20 km/l, and the 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT will get 20.60 km/l.

    The new Verna has four variants that range in price from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh: EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

