    Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Bookings for the Justin Bieber x Vespa scooter will begin on April 20, however the scooter will not be available in India.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Justin Bieber, the pop sensation, brought his creative energy to the Vespa brand for a limited-edition scooter that looks every bit the traditional beauty. Bieber's Vespa Sprint has an all-white body, as well as a white helmet and accoutrements. In fact, everything is white, including the rims, saddle, grip, and branding. Each scooter includes a purse and a pair of gloves.

    The Justin Bieber X Vespa is available with three engine sizes: 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc. According to Vespa, they have all been updated to meet the most modern environmental laws. The scooter is outfitted with full-LED lighting and 12-inch wheel rims.

    "The vehicle's new, young design makes up a light yet secure body," Vespa said in a statement. "The handlebar, with its distinctive evocative rectangular headlamp, supports an exceptionally current full colour multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone capabilities," it added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vespa (@vespa)

    Also Read | Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with limited-run special edition 911

    According to Vespa, the decision to collaborate with Justin was motivated by the singer's love of the brand after riding the scooter in Europe. The Justin Bieber + Vespa special edition scooter is monochromatic white everywhere, including the handlebars, headlamp cowl, saddle, mirrors, floorboard, grips, and alloy wheels.

    Tone-on-tone white is also used for the brand emblem and the flames drawn on the vehicle's body. Vespa will provide a special accessories set with this limited-edition scooter, which will feature a purse, a pair of gloves, and a white helmet with flames to up the cool factor of the Justin Bieber x Vespa.

    This isn't the first time the Italian scooter maker has collaborated with celebrities or famous companies to create a limited-edition model. Previously, the brand collaborated with Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior, and Sean Wotherspoon on limited edition models.

    Bookings for the Justin Bieber x Vespa scooter will begin on April 20, however the scooter will not be available in India.

    Also Read | Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

