THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

The new Hyundai Creta was awarded the 'India's Best Design Projects Award' at the 'India's Best Design Awards 2024' for its embodiment of Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. The award recognizes the Creta's blend of modern aesthetics and advanced technology, solidifying its position as a leader in the SUV segment.

Hyundai Motor Company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language has helped it become a globally renowned brand for its amazing designs. A major acknowledgement of this design concept is the "India's Best Design Projects Award," according to Chohee Park, Head of Department, HMIE Hyundai Advanced Design India.

"The new Hyundai Creta is a visual beauty that effortlessly blends current technology with a contemporary style, making it more than just an SUV. The new Hyundai Creta never fails to captivate the senses and enthral new-age buyers with its rough design lines and authoritative presence on the roadways," he continued.

The ex-showroom pricing of the Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh. Its competitors include the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Tata Curvv.

The 1.5-liter MPi petrol (115PS and 144Nm), 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (160PS and 253Nm), and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel (116PS and 250Nm) are the three engine options available for the new Creta. The 1.5-liter MPi gasoline engine may be mated to a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic transmission; the 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi gasoline engine can be mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission; and the 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine can be mated to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The Hyundai Creta's voice-activated panoramic sunroof, eight-way powered driver seat, front-row ventilated seats, surround vision monitor, blind spot view monitor, and eight-speaker Bose premium sound system are some of its best features. Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS is also available.

36 basic safety features are among the more than 70 safety features that the Hyundai Creta offers. Standard features include four disc brakes, electronic stability control with vehicle stability management, a tire pressure monitoring system (highline), six airbags, and hill-start assist.

