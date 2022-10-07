Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10; know pre-booking amount, time, other details

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer announced booking details for its newest entrant in its EV family, the Tiago.ev, which has been launched at a special introductory price, starting from INR 8.49 Lakh, for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Tiago EV in India, with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automaker has now published booking details for the new electric vehicles. Bookings for the new Tata Tiago EV will begin on October 10th from noon.

Tiago EV bookings start at Rs 21,000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or online at www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com. Customer test drives will be available beginning in late December 2022. Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will begin in January 2023. The vehicle's delivery date will be determined by the time, date, variation, and colour chosen.

According to the company, production of 24kWh battery pack types has been prioritised based on consumer feedback in order to meet customer expectations at the time of delivery.

The Tata Tiago EV will be available in seven configurations with two battery packs - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The vehicle also has two charging options: 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. According to the manufacturer, the automobile has a range of nearly 315 kilometres on a single charge.

The Tata Tiago EV has a similar appearance to the ICE version, but it has several apparent differences such as a closed front grille completed in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow pattern in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging, and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV is fitted with 14-inch steel wheels.

The Tata Tiago EV's interior will have blue highlights and leatherette seats. It also receives a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.