Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10; know pre-booking amount, time, other details

    Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer announced booking details for its newest entrant in its EV family, the Tiago.ev, which has been launched at a special introductory price, starting from INR 8.49 Lakh, for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10 know pre booking amount time other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Tiago EV in India, with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automaker has now published booking details for the new electric vehicles. Bookings for the new Tata Tiago EV will begin on October 10th from noon.

    Tiago EV bookings start at Rs 21,000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or online at www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com. Customer test drives will be available beginning in late December 2022. Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will begin in January 2023. The vehicle's delivery date will be determined by the time, date, variation, and colour chosen.

    According to the company, production of 24kWh battery pack types has been prioritised based on consumer feedback in order to meet customer expectations at the time of delivery.

    Also Read | Auto retail sales on overdrive in September; Maruti Suzuki top car seller, Honda in two-wheeler market

    The Tata Tiago EV will be available in seven configurations with two battery packs - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The vehicle also has two charging options: 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. According to the manufacturer, the automobile has a range of nearly 315 kilometres on a single charge.

    The Tata Tiago EV has a similar appearance to the ICE version, but it has several apparent differences such as a closed front grille completed in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow pattern in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging, and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV is fitted with 14-inch steel wheels.

    Also Read | Tesla to deliver long-delayed first semi trucks to Pepsi by December, announces Elon Musk

    The Tata Tiago EV's interior will have blue highlights and leatherette seats. It also receives a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September Maruti Suzuki top car seller Honda in two wheeler market gcw

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September; Maruti Suzuki top car seller, Honda in two-wheeler market

    Tesla to deliver long delayed first semi trucks to Pepsi by December announces Elon Musk gcw

    Tesla to deliver long-delayed first semi trucks to Pepsi by December, announces Elon Musk

    BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process

    BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled only 333 units manufactured gcw

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

    Made in India Mercedes Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1 55 crore price tag gcw

    Made in India Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1.55 cr price tag

    Recent Stories

    Watch Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; three including female cop injured - adt

    Watch: Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; female cop injured

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine Russia and Belarus gcw

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    'Don't worship Hindu gods...' AAP in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners AJR

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts-ayh

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon