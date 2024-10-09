Tata Punch to Hyundai Exter: 5 budget-friendly cars under Rs 10 lakh this festive season

Discover the top 5 value-for-money cars under Rs 10 lakh this festive season, offering a perfect blend of affordability, efficiency, and performance. From hatchbacks to compact SUVs, these cars cater to diverse needs and budgets.

With the festive season around the corner, there’s no better time to buy a new car. If you're looking for a budget-friendly vehicle that offers great features without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of five value-for-money cars under Rs 10 lakh, offering a perfect blend of affordability, efficiency, and performance. Whether it's for family trips or daily commuting, these cars are sure to make your festive purchase worthwhile.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the most well-known hatchbacks in India is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has been produced there for many years. A few months ago, the fourth generation model was introduced; it has a totally redesigned engine, several new functions, and a fresh look. Instead of a four-cylinder petrol engine, the Maruti Suzuki Swift now has a three-cylinder engine. The Swift also has a CNG drivetrain.

2. Hyundai Exter

When the Hyundai Exter SUV was introduced in India, it garnered a lot of attention due to its various characteristics that set it apart from the competition. The SUV has many powerplant options and a ton of goodies. The Hyundai Exter is among the most affordable vehicles in the nation, with a price tag far below Rs 10 lakh.

3. MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is the most reasonably priced electric vehicle in India, and its allure has grown even more with the availability of a battery subscription plan. The MG Comet EV, which costs much less than Rs10 lakh, can be the ideal vehicle for you if you're searching for one that is ideal for frequent city commuting. The significantly lower cost of ownership of EVs compared to their ICE counterparts make the MG Comet EV a viable option in this list.

4. Tata Punch

After its introduction in India, the Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV, quickly gained popularity. There are three powertrain options for the Punch: gasoline, gasoline-CNG, and electric. If you are searching for an affordable car with a lot of amenities, decent performance on both city and highway roads, and a price around Rs 10 lakh, the petrol-powered Tata Punch could be the ideal option.

5. Maruti Alto K10

The Alto K10 is a compact, entry-level hatchback that is suitable for city driving and offers great value for money, despite the fact that many people may be shocked to find it on this list. This automobile is easy for confident drivers to drive on both roads and slopes. Despite not having many features or a powerful engine, the Alto K10's little 1.0-liter engine performs admirably. Additionally, this is a wonderful automobile for any first-time buyer.

