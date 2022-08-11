Tata Power partners with JP Infra to install EV charging stations in Mumbai

Residents can use the charging station by connecting via the Tata Power EZ mobile application. According to the company, this will provide residents with continuous EV charging access, thereby increasing the city's EV charging infrastructure.

Tata Power and JP Infra Mumbai have collaborated to install over 60 electric vehicle charging points across all JP Infra Mumbai projects. As per the company, Tata Power will provide 24x7 charging to all residents who own electric vehicles. Residents can use the charging station by connecting via the Tata Power EZ mobile application. This will allow users to make e-payments and remotely monitor vehicle charging. As per the company, this will provide residents with continuous EV charging access, thereby increasing EV charging infrastructure in the city.

The charging stations will be installed in JP Infra's North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia. "The collaboration with Tata Power will facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem, with a desire to embrace change, induce innovation, and support the EV revolution. This initiative will enable us to improve the quality of life for our residents smartly and sustainably by lowering carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across our projects," said Shubham Jain, Managing Director of JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited.

Furthermore, Tata Power has previously collaborated with Maharashtra's National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to build nearly 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra, with 150 charging stations in Mumbai alone. Tata Power has installed over 2,350 public and semi-public charging points across the country, 18,500+ private home chargers, and more than 240 electric bus charging points in over 350 cities.

