Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Power partners with JP Infra to install EV charging stations in Mumbai

    Residents can use the charging station by connecting via the Tata Power EZ mobile application. According to the company, this will provide residents with continuous EV charging access, thereby increasing the city's EV charging infrastructure.
     

    Tata Power partners with JP Infra to install EV charging stations in Mumbai - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    Tata Power and JP Infra Mumbai have collaborated to install over 60 electric vehicle charging points across all JP Infra Mumbai projects. As per the company, Tata Power will provide 24x7 charging to all residents who own electric vehicles. Residents can use the charging station by connecting via the Tata Power EZ mobile application. This will allow users to make e-payments and remotely monitor vehicle charging. As per the company, this will provide residents with continuous EV charging access, thereby increasing EV charging infrastructure in the city.

    The charging stations will be installed in JP Infra's North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia. "The collaboration with Tata Power will facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem, with a desire to embrace change, induce innovation, and support the EV revolution. This initiative will enable us to improve the quality of life for our residents smartly and sustainably by lowering carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across our projects," said Shubham Jain, Managing Director of JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited.

    Furthermore, Tata Power has previously collaborated with Maharashtra's National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to build nearly 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra, with 150 charging stations in Mumbai alone. Tata Power has installed over 2,350 public and semi-public charging points across the country, 18,500+ private home chargers, and more than 240 electric bus charging points in over 350 cities.

    Also Read: Tata Power installs over 1000 EV charging stations across nation; provides innovative, seamless experiences

    Also Read: LG Electronics acquires solutions provider AppleMango, forays into EV charging

    Also Read: TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here - adt

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India s manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore gcw

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore

    Royal Enfield unveils Hunter 350, to be launched on August 7; know event details, expected price here - adt

    Royal Enfield unveils Hunter 350, to be launched on August 7; know event details, expected price here

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here - adt

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here

    Recent Stories

    4 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro gcw

    4 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

    Mike Tyson blasts Hulu over Mike series; Trevante Rhodes issues response-ayh

    Mike Tyson blasts Hulu over 'Mike' series; Trevante Rhodes issues response

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022' drb

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    JEE Advanced 2022: Deadline for registration process ends today; know exam date, paper pattern here - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022: Deadline for registration process ends today; know exam date, paper pattern here

    CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case after he skips multiple summons gcw

    Cattle smuggling case: CBI arrests top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal after skipping multiple summons

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon