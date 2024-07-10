Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV you should buy?

    The two most competitive automobile giants competing against one another for ages are Hyundai and Tata Motors. So, if you plan to replace the older model with a new one, you can buy either Venue or Nexon.
     

    The car industry in India is constantly changing, with manufacturers releasing different models nearly year. Hyundai and Tata Motors are two of the most fiercely competitive automakers that have been at odds with one another for a long time. This time, Venue and Nexon have impressed automobile purchasers.

    Thus, you have the option to purchase a Venue or Nexon if you intend to replace the older model with a new one. Which SUV is the best deal, then? Let's examine the following topics to learn more specifics. Budget-conscious buyers primarily take into account the performance, mileage options, and boot capacity, even if the external and interior elements have been revised. The following table can help you better comprehend these factors.

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Colours

    Nexon is available in seven colours, like: Flame Red, Calgary White, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Fearless Purple, Daytona Grey

    Hyundai brings seven colour choices for customers who want to buy a Venue model: Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Fiery Red with Black roof, Typhoon Silver

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Engine and performance

    The Nexon comes with three driving modes: sport, eco, and city. Its engine is both petrol and diesel. A 1.5-liter turbocharged (Revotorq) engine is available for the diesel engine, while a 1.2-liter turbocharged (Revotron) engine is available for the petrol engine. The petrol engine has a power output of 118.2 horsepower and 170 torque Nm. However, the diesel version produces torque of 260 Nm and 113.3 Bhp.

    The petrol and diesel engines of the Venue are sophisticated and efficient. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine produces 172 Nm of torque and 118.3 horsepower. The torque produced by the diesel engine is 250 Nm.

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Boot space

    Nexon comes with a boot space of 382 litres. The Venue has a boot space of 350 litres.

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Mileage

    The petrol manual engine delivers 17.44 km/l. It has an AMT version that offers 17.18 km/l. Fuel economy for the petrol-DCT model is 17.01 km/l, while for the diesel manual version, it is 23.23 km/l. 24.08 km/l is delivered by its AMT variant.

    The 1.2L petrol model from Venue gets 17 km/l. In contrast, the 1.0L petrol equivalent delivers 18 km/l. The 1.0L Petrol with DCT has the same specifications. Impressively, its diesel version gets 22 km/l.

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Safety features

    Safety Feature: Nexon | Venue

    • Airbag: Yes | Yes
    • No Of Airbags: 6 | 6
    • Engine Immobilizer: Yes | Yes
    • Traction Control: No | No
    • Parking Assistance: No | No
    • Child Safety Lock: Yes | No
    • Door Alarm Warning: Yes | Yes
    • Central Locking: Yes | Yes
    • Anti-Lock Breaking System: Yes | Yes
    • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Yes | Yes
    • Electronic Stability Program: Yes | No

    Electronic Brake Assist: No | No

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Price

    While the diesel model of the Nexon costs Rs. 12.97 lakhs, the basic model costs Rs. 9.07 lakhs. The base petrol variant of Venue is priced at Rs. 8.97 lakhs, while the diesel model is priced at Rs. 12.65 lakhs.

    The most expensive model is Rs. 16.89 lakhs, while the most expensive diesel model is Rs. 18.19 lakhs. The price range for Nexon's automated model is Rs. 13.48 to Rs. 16.89 lakhs. The diesel automatic variants, on the other hand, range in price from Rs. 15.29 lakhs to Rs. 18.19 lakhs.

    The top model of Venue costs Rs. 15.47 lakhs, while the diesel version costs Rs. 15.70 lakhs. The base automated model costs Rs. 13.38 lakhs, while the more expensive model costs Rs. 15.47 lakhs.

