    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, range of Max variants increased to 453km

    The Nexon EV price now starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV Max range now gets a new XM variant. The Nexon EV Max range has been increased to 453km.

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced range of Max variants increased to 453km gcw
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    The costs of the Nexon EV series, which includes the Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max, have been reduced by Tata Motors. Previously available for between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV is now priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also enhanced the claimed range of the Nexon EV Max to 453km from 437km.

    The action comes after the domestic launch of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV. The Nexon EV Max has a range of 3 kilometres less than the XUV400, which is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery in the Nexon EV Prime is connected to a 129PS/245Nm electric motor, while the 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery in the Nexon EV Max is connected to a 143PS/250Nm electric motor. The Nexon EV Prime is said to have a 312km range. With its Nexon EV lineup, Tata Motors provides weather- and dust-proof battery packs certified IP67. A eight-year/160,000-kilometer guarantee is provided for the electric motor.

    Additionally, Tata Motors unveiled a new Nexon EV Max XM variant with an MSRP of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has push-button start, a digital TFT instrument display, automated temperature control, ZConnect connected car technology with smartwatch connectivity, projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED taillamps, electronic parking brake, electronic stability programme, and rear disc brakes.

    While reservations are still being accepted for the whole Tata Nexon EV lineup, Nexon EV MAX XM deliveries will start in April.

    Take a look at the prices: 

    • Nexon EV Prime with 30.2kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger

    XM - Rs 14.49 lakh
    XZ+ - Rs 15.99 lakh
    XZ+ Lux - Rs 16.99 lakh

    • Nexon EV Max with 40.5kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger

    XM - Rs 16.49 lakh
    XZ+ - Rs 17.49 lakh
    XZ+ Lux - Rs 18.49 lakh

    • Nexon EV Max with 40.5kWh battery pack and 7.2kW charger

    XM - Rs 16.99 lakh
    XZ+ - Rs 17.99 lakh
    XZ+ Lux - Rs 18.99 lakh

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to launch on January 20; Here's what you can expect

    HOP LEO high-speed electric scooter with 120 km range launched in India, price under Rs 1 lakh

    Citroen eC3 electric SUV unveiled with 320 km range, bookings to begin from January 22

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28; Check out expected price, features, other details

    Here's why Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 17,000 vehicles; Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara among affected

    'Disruption yatra': BJP slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his convoy halts local trains in Buxar

    Another product from Bracewell family, NZ's Michael reveals his secret of success after thriller against India

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do' - Gill on his 200

    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar pay Rs 10 crore to befriend Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's what we know

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to launch on January 20; Here's what you can expect

