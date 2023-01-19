Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

     If you are planning to buy a new electric SUV under Rs 20 lakh, here is a comparison between the newest entrants in the segment. Check out the comparison between Mahindra XUV 400 and Tata Nexon EV Max in terms of range, battery, price and more.

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Which is better comparison of price range more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    One of the most affordable electric compact SUVs in India with a range of more than 450 km is the new Mahindra XUV 400. It is the first electric SUV from the company in the C-Segment, which was previously dominated by Tata Motors' Nexon EV. The top-of-the-line Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is said to have a range of 456 kilometres on a single charge. Tata Motors also dropped the price of the Tata Nexon EV Max and expanded its range to compete with the new Mahindra XUV 400, which entered the sector as a new contender.

    Here is a comparison of the newest competitors in the sector if you're looking to buy a new electric SUV for less Rs 20 lakh. Tata Nexon EV Max vs. Mahindra XUV 400.

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV costs Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, but the top-of-the-line version has a range of 456 kilometres and costs Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors, on the other hand, has lowered the cost of the Tata Nexon EV Max variant. Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ and XZ+ (LUX) variants, which are the top of the range, are now available for Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    There will be two trim levels for the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: the Mahindra XUV 400 EC and the Mahindra XUV 400 EL. The trim with the superior features and range is the Mahindra XUV 400 EL. It has a lithium-ion battery that has a maximum energy storage capacity of 39.4 kilowatt hours and can support a MIDC range of up to 456 kilometres. The Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ and XZ+ (LUX) models, on the other hand, are propelled by a 40.5kWh battery pack that is said to have a 453-kilometer range.

